The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 7, 2024: Steffy and Finn reconnect

Brooke and Ridge return to Los Angeles in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 7, 2024.

We begin in Monte Carlo, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) praises Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as they prepare to leave Monaco. They share a kiss in front of the casino before saying goodbye.

In the office, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe that Brooke’s Bedroom is still trending. Hope (Annika Noelle) comes in and says the buyers are all thrilled to have Brooke Logan back. Steffy points out that the bedroom line has always been popular, but Hope says that it’s time to put the fighting behind them and recognize Brooke’s contributions. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in, having heard the good news, and he immediately picks up on the tension between the two women.

On the plane, Ridge asks if the Prince’s invitation for her to return anytime was open to him too. She laughs and says it is. He wonders if they should stay longer, but she’s eager to get home. She’s also wondering how Steffy is taking all of this news.

Steffy asks Carter to schedule a meeting with the production team to get more product rolling. Steffy and Finn are leaving to celebrate. Hope says that Brooke is on the plane home, and Steffy remarks that it’s always nice having your mom around. She doesn’t mention that Taylor is on her way to LA. Finn tells Steffy that his mom will have the kids so they are going to have a long night together. Steffy leaves to get something from the design office, leaving Finn and Hope alone. He’s happy for Hope, knowing what it means to her. Hope thanks him and he leaves.

On the plane, Ridge tells Brooke that the numbers continue to rise. "It’s all you," he tells her.

Carter tells Hope that he can’t believe the numbers. Brooke Logan is a fashion icon, he says. Hope wants Steffy to see that too.

In Malibu, Steffy confirms that Li has the kids. Overnight, Finn replies. They quickly start kissing.

Back in the air, Brooke is blown away by how nice the comments are about the launch. She feels a little silly for being so nervous, but Ridge says he didn’t notice it. She credits Ridge for pushing her to do the photo shoot, and that’s what people are reacting to. If not for him, she wouldn’t have done it. He says that all he did was guide her to it, but she did the rest.

Thorsten Kaye and Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter says that this is great news for the whole company. He knows Hope has been worried about it all, especially with Steffy’s pressure. Hope says that it’s possible to be a strong leader while not being cruel, but Carter doesn’t see it as cruel. He says Hope is right about how Brooke’s work is good for the whole company. Hope finds irony in Brooke’s Bedroom giving Hope for the Future a lifeline. She feels like she’s being undermined with every step she makes, and she’s trying to keep the peace. This means with Finn, too, but she doesn’t say it.

Finn brings Steffy some wine and tells her their food is ready. They’re going to have a quiet night in. Steffy doesn’t want to talk about the Logans. He understands that it has brought up some conflicted feelings, and the feelings go way back. She doesn’t want to talk about that energy. He wants her to know that he understands and cares about her.

Ridge says he knew she would be a hit. Brooke knows they’ve had a lot of attention before, but he points out that they’ve never had the attention they have now. He says she’s full of joy for life, and he loves her giggle. She’s part of his world and he never wants to let her go. He holds her close.

Hope watches some of the coverage for the launch. She thinks back to Steffy telling her that there’s nothing Hope can do to her, which makes Hope think about being in Finn’s office when he was telling her that she deserves the best.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Finn are on the couch making out. "Forget about dinner," he tells her, but she’s not in any mood to rush. She’s so impressed that he planned the whole evening, and she wants the whole night with him. She wants to take her time. She says she feels like a teenager and he asks if her father is going to walk in, but she laughs that he’s on a plane. Steffy can’t believe everything that has been going on, and right now she wants to stop and take a moment to appreciate what they have. They need these moments to reconnect and recharge. Steffy is happy having these quiet moments with Finn; all she needs is his love and devotion. He feels the same way about her. "There’s nothing stronger than our love for each other," she says. "Nothing."

Hope closes her laptop and allows her thoughts to wander…. Finn smiles and holds Steffy closer.