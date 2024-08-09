The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 12: party and prison?

The dog days of summer are here and there's a party coming up at the Forrester Mansion with a few familiar faces from The Young and the Restless. Oh, and Poppy is under arrest. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 12-16.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are visiting Los Angeles from Genoa City and the Forresters are having a big party to celebrate. In the preview, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are dancing and having a good time while Hope (Annika Noelle) is in the corner by herself.

Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) confirms that he doesn't trust his father's new flame, and it looks like he's going to get some vindication as Chief Baker shows up at the Spencer Estate to arrest Poppy (Romy Park). We can't imagine that Bill will be too happy about that because he's shown how protective he is about Poppy...but then again, maybe what Katie (Heather Tom) has been saying all along was true. Could Poppy really be the murderer?

entertainment tonight — sneak peek of the danny and christine bold crossover next week (august 13-14/2024). look at #sinn dancing 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/oFwHbEocw1August 9, 2024

You can take a look back at what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5

"Ridge and Brooke make a big splash in Monte Carlo, digitally launching the new Brooke’s Bedroom line to a throng of press and fans."

Tuesday, August 6

"Steffy and Hope spiral, arguing while waiting for news of the new line’s success; Brooke and Ridge’s love is palpable as they hold center stage at a press conference; panic sets in when the Brooke’s Bedroom line website crashes."

Wednesday, August 7

"Ridge and Brooke share a loving moment as they revel in the success of what they created; Hope fantasizes about Finn as he demonstrates to Steffy that nothing and no one is stronger than their love for each other."

Thursday, August 8

"While asking difficult questions, Katie stumbles upon an extraordinary answer."

Friday, August 9

"Sheila, Deacon and Katie ponder the overdose deaths of Tom and Hollis; Katie finally finds what she’s been looking for."

