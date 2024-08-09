General Hospital spoilers: week of August 12-16

It's going to be another exciting week on General Hospital as the dog days of summer arrive in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 12-16.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 12

"Blaze receives a tempting offer. Willow makes a life-altering decision. Nina confides in Maxie. Carly gets a big surprise. Anna makes a realization."

Tuesday, August 13

"Sonny confides in Jason. Kristina makes a bittersweet decision. Carly warns Ava. Tracy gives Violet a history lesson. John details his new plan."

Wednesday, August 14

"Sasha takes Michael’s advice to heart. Cody learns from Tracy. Josslyn opens up to Gio. Willow makes a confession. Sonny makes an offer."

Thursday, August 15

"Maxie is alarmed. Michael issues an unexpected invitation. Cody attempts a rescue. Felicia gives Mac a piece of her mind. Jason updates Sonny."

Friday, August 16

"Jason hits paydirt. Laura gets a distressing call. John makes a shocking arrest. Molly and TJ face a heartbreaking choice. Sonny makes a promise to Kristina."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of August 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5: "Dante voices is suspicions. Ava is in the hot seat. Molly has harsh words for Sonny. Dex consoles Josslyn. Natalia offers an ear to Blaze."

Tuesday, August 6: "A loved one visits Sonny in his time of need. Anna makes an arrest. Kristina’s family prays for a miracle. Jason pays a visit to Carly. Kevin and Laura have cause to celebrate."

Wednesday, August 7: "Josslyn confides in Carly. Jason rushes to the hospital. Ava has new cause for concern. Portia is hopeful. Trina reiterates her loyalty."

Thursday, August 8: "Trina confronts Heather. Alexis shoots Scott down. Anna has a warning for John. Felicia offers her support. Jason gives Ava a scare."

Friday, August 9: "Heather confides in Elizabeth. Laura and Portia hash things out. Michael seeks Willow’s help. Nina comes up with a plan. A request leaves Sonny reeling."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.