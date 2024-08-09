The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of August 12-16

Things are heating up in Genoa City this week, and that means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 12-16.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 12

"Victor tasks Adam with targeting Billy, Summer demands that Kyle cut ties with Audra, and Chelsea goes on a guilt trip."

Tuesday, August 13

"Jack takes issue with Billy using the family name, Phyllis gives Lily unsolicited advice, and Nikki makes a shocking decision."

Wednesday, August 14

"Victoria receives surprising news from Claire, Traci arrives home with Alan, and Jack’s trust issues with Billy resurface."

Thursday, August 15

"Victor questions Nikki’s judgement, Adam and Chelsea share their concerns about Connor, and Sharon is backed into a corner."

Friday, August 16

"Victor challenges Kyle and Audra, Billy confronts Chelsea, and Adam keeps up appearances with Sally."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5: "Jack romances Diane, Daniel and Heather worry about Lucy, and Phyllis loses patience with Sharon."

Tuesday, August 6: "Victor and Nikki settle unfinished business with Lily and Nate, Cameron haunts Sharon, and Sally remembers a painful moment from her past."

Wednesday, August 7: "Jack tries to repair the rift between Kyle and Summer, Adam comforts Sally, and Lily second guesses her alliance with Billy."

Thursday, August 8: "Chelsea and Adam bring Connor home, Claire causes problems for Kyle and Summer, and Billy switches gears with Lily."

Friday, August 9: "Victor pulls some strings to help Summer and Phyllis pushes Diane’s buttons."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.