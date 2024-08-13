The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 13, 2024: celebrating Brooke

There’s a party at the Forrester Mansion while things are not going well at the Spencer Estate in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 13, 2024.

We begin today at the Forrester Mansion, where a party is in full swing and everyone is there to celebrate Brooke’s Bedroom. Carter congratulates Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) look on. Steffy thanks Finn for coming, though she’s not happy to see Hope (Annika Noelle) there.

The servers are wearing Ridge’s latest creations, and Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) are thrilled with the event that Pamela Douglas (Alley Mills) organized.

Hope gets things started by thanking everyone for being there. She acknowledges her mother, the "iconic" Brooke Logan, for her inspiration. Everyone toasts her.

Luna (Lisa Yamada), in a panic, begs Bill (Don Diamont) to do something. Katie (Heather Tom) says that they should let the police do their job. If they don’t find anything, then they’ll let her go. But Katie thinks she had the motive to commit the crime. Bill hugs Luna, who wonders whether her mom is capable of killing someone.

Donna primps in the mirror because Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) is coming over and she’s excited.

Ridge praises Hope’s speech and she thanks him for putting her mother back in the spotlight. Finn and Steffy are nearby and Finn offers his congratulations as well.

Danny and Christine (Lauralee Bell) show up, and Eric is so glad that they can make it. Danny greets Eric and Donna, thanking them for the invitation. Donna, who is having a fangirl moment, tells Danny how much she loves him. Danny and Christine are big fans of Brooke’s Bedroom and Christine loves that Brooke is back as the face of Forrester Creations. Hope smirks at Steffy, who doesn’t look amused.

Eric thanks Danny for being there in the middle of his tour. Ridge asks how the tour is going and he’s just thrilled to be on the road with Crickett. He loves that everyone there is a fan and he invites Donna to come to his next concert. Christine is glad to have a chance to see Ridge again. Pam watches Steffy for a reaction as everyone praises Brooke’s Bedroom and everyone involved in the new line. Danny says there’s no one there who’s a bigger celebrity than Brooke right now. Steffy looks like she wants to gag as everyone takes pictures with Danny and Brooke.

Katie tries to reassure Luna that she didn’t tell the police anything. Bill points out that they took Sheila in for questioning and she was released. He assures her that he’s there for her, but knowing that her mother is going to be gone for a few days is too much and she runs off. Once they’re alone, Katie asks how he feels about Poppy’s arrest and he gives her a hard look.

Christine praises Ridge’s designs and tells Brooke she looks amazing. Danny says that it’s nice how he and Ridge have such wonderful muses. Brooke tells him that the night is all about him and they actually want to partner with him to use his music for the campaign. Danny says it would be his honor to be part of the line. Christine sees how much Carter is offering and says he’ll do it.

Ridge offers a toast to Brooke. Pam complains to Steffy about her classy event being ruined in her sister’s home, and she tells Steffy that she’s her grandmother’s namesake and she needs to do something.

Bill tells Katie that Poppy told him about Tom Starr and it was no secret. Katie says that he’s never been a "wait and see" kind of guy. She feels bad for Luna going through all of this but she wants Bill to be careful. Tom was convinced that he was Luna’s father, so Katie suggests that maybe Luna isn’t Bill’s daughter after all.

One of the servers asks Pam for a refill on her tray, but Pam wants her to cover up. Ridge offers Brooke another toast. Pam looks on with a frown as he praises Brooke again. Hope jumps in and says that their clients and buyers love seeing Brooke again. Steffy knows she has to say something, so she steps in and says she doesn’t want to break up the Brooke’s Bedroom love fest, but the praise should go to Ridge for his designs and to Carter for being the COO who managed the deals, and Zende for the social media support. She also recognizes Brooke for giving it her all. The line is a hit and it’s a big contribution to Forrester Creations. Brooke thanks her for the kind words. Brooke thanks everyone there for their help, noting that Danny and Christine are now part of the family, too. Brooke thanks Hope and Ridge, too. Hope starts a "Brooke" chant, which only makes Steffy and Pam more uncomfortable. Hope gives Steffy a smug look.

Katie says Luna needs Bill right now, but something strange is going on and he needs to do some investigating. Katie tells him she is trying to look out for him, not just because he’s Will’s dad but because she cares about him. She thanks him for being such a huge part of her life and if she thinks he’s in danger she’s not going to stand by and watch. She’s not jealous, she’s scared for him. She urges him to do another paternity test.