The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 14, 2024: Hope crosses the line

The party continues, but Bill is worried about the paternity test results in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 14, 2024.

We begin today at the Spencer Estate, where Katie (Heather Tom) tells Bill (Don Diamont) that he has to take another paternity test. Bill points out that there’s no proof that she killed anyone. Katie says that it doesn’t matter, and he has to do another paternity test right away.

The party continues at the Forrester Mansion, where Donna (Jennifer Gareis) can’t get over having Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) in their house. She used to write him letters, she tells Eric (John McCook), and she even wrote fanfiction about him.

Christine says she ordered a lot of stuff from the Brooke’s Bedroom launch, and that could be why the website crashed. Finn (Tanner Novlan) checks in with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the party. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comes over to thank her for the kind words, and Steffy says that Brooke’s success is her success, too. Hope jumps in and says that with Brooke there will be lots of success for years to come.

Donna and Pam (Alley Mills) ask Danny and Christine about life on the road. Donna says that she tried getting to the concert the night before but it was sold out. Danny offers her VIP tickets to his stop in Santa Barbara. They take more photos together, and Finn tries to distract Steffy by telling her how he’s there for her. He kisses her as Hope watches, and Brooke watches Hope.

Katie knows how much Luna means to him, but she worries that the test wasn’t accurate. "You might not be Luna’s father," she says. Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks in and cries about her mother being in jail. Bill hugs her as Katie looks on in concern.

Danny tells Brooke how excited he is to be part of her line. Christine teases him about not being in his underwear the way Brooke is. They take a selfie to send back to Genoa City.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope, who is getting very drunk, continues to taunt Steffy about Brooke getting her accolades. Christine asks about whether Hope for the Future is really struggling, and Hope says that the line has been in transition but has Forrester’s complete support. She asks Steffy to confirm that, but Steffy doesn’t say anything.

Katie is in the office when Will (Crew Morrow) arrives. He asks what their meeting is about, and Katie reveals that it’s about Bill.

Heather Tom in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill pours himself a drink and sits in front of Luna, telling her that this is a scary time for her and he can’t imagine what she’s going through. Bill assures her that he will be there for her, no matter what. He’s always going to be by her side. "You will always have your father," he says.

Will asks what Bill did "this time," but Katie tells him about Poppy being arrested. She says the police think Poppy might have been involved in a murder. Will starts to panic that the woman who has been living with Bill, and his sister’s mother, has been living with his father. Katie hints that Poppy might have also faked the paternity test.

Luna tells Bill that she would understand if Bill didn’t want her there, but Bill says that’s the last thing he wants. She says she could go back to her apartment, but he says this is her home and she will always have her father. He hugs her again.

At the party, the DJ plays Danny’s songs and he loves it. Brooke tells Steffy again that she appreciates what she said. She knows there’s a lot of tension and Brooke suggests that they’re on the same team, whether it’s Brooke’s Bedroom or Hope for the Future. Brooke wants to get along with Steffy, no more tension. She really means it, and Steffy thanks her.

Brooke returns to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and tells him that she’s trying to work it out. They’re all family. Ridge hugs her and tells her how much he loves her. Hope watches them with a smile on her face, but then Brooke sees that Hope is also looking longingly at Finn.

Katie says that it makes sense for there to be another paternity test. Will agrees, noting that Poppy could be conning him about it. He’s surprised that Katie still cares about Bill after all the things he has done to her over the years. She hugs him.

Bill tells Luna that what she’s been through has been horrifying. He’s impressed with how well she’s handling it, but she insists that it’s a facade. He promises that they will get answers about what happened. As Bill hugs her, Bill thinks about Katie telling him to take another paternity test.

Ridge calls everyone together to thank Eric for hosting the party. Danny offers to sing a song to the group, and soon he’s rocking out while everyone in the room dances. Hope keeps drinking heavily while Eric watches Donna fangirling over Danny. Steffy gets a call and has to step out, giving Hope a chance to pull Finn aside. She pushes him against the wall and kisses him. He immediately pushes her away in shock and she realizes what she did.