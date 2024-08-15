The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 15, 2024: Finn confronts Hope

Bill and Luna take the paternity test while Brooke presses Hope about Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 15, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) is trying to work. She sees a picture of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and thinks back to kissing Finn (Tanner Novlan) at the party. She looks like she’s repulsed by her behavior. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and reassures her daughter that Hope for the Future is going to be fine. Since Brooke’s Bedroom is doing well, it will cover the cost of keeping her line going. She asks if her current distraction has anything to do with Finn.

Finn has coffee waiting for Steffy, who is done with the Brooke fest from the day before. She says Brooke promised that she and Hope wouldn’t cause any problems for her.

Bill (Don Diamont) gets a call from Katie (Heather Tom), who asks if he is thinking about the paternity test. He admits that he bought a test but he’s not ready to talk to Luna (Lisa Yamada) about it. Katie warns him that he should do it quickly because he can’t trust Poppy. She knows he loves being a Girl Dad but she worries for him. He thanks her for the support and promises to keep her in the loop. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in as Katie ends the call. She says Bill is going through a "rough time" after Poppy was arrested. Ridge is stunned.

Bill pulls out the paternity test as Luna walks in wearing pajamas. He asks if she was able to get some sleep but she wasn’t able to stop thinking about Poppy being in the jail cell. He tells Luna that he needs to be sure about the paternity test results. Luna doesn’t look surprised.

Steffy doesn’t believe that anything is going to happen with Brooke and Hope. He says they need to talk, but she’s late for work. He tells her he loves her, and that she should never question his love.

Hope says she’s been doing a lot of soul-searching lately. As a mother, she’s not setting the right example for her daughter. Brooke presses her about whether or not something happened with Finn.

Finn picks up his phone and texts Hope, telling her he needs to speak to her at his office.

Brooke knows that something is going on with her daughter and it has something to do with Finn. Brooke wonders if her attraction toward Finn has to do with being frustrated with Steffy. Hope says she’s so frustrated and she’s stuck, and it’s only when she’s with Finn that she sees a way out. Hope says Finn has been an amazing friend and she might have ruined all of it. Hope gets the text and hurries out.

Ridge says that RJ told him about Katie’s concerns. He thinks the whole thing could still be Sheila’s fault. Katie just doesn’t like the idea that Bill could be living with a murderer.

Luna is confused at Bill’s request. He says he wants her to be his daughter, but they need to be sure. She reluctantly agrees. He thinks it’s best to do the test right away, but she looks concerned.

Hope walks into Finn’s office and closes the door. "What the hell are you thinking, Hope?" he asks.

Luna watches as Bill waits for the test results. He looks conflicted as they wait for the results. Time passes slowly.

Brooke can’t believe what happened with Bill and Poppy. Steffy walks in and Katie fills her in about Poppy being arrested. Steffy is shocked, thinking it’s a misunderstanding. Katie says the police believe Poppy is the killer. Steffy points out that this is Luna’s mom and Finn’s aunt.

Finn wants to know why Hope crossed the line. She tells him that she thinks he’s an amazing man, and he points out that he’s married. He’s furious, and she realizes how much she messed up.

Brooke wonders if Tom could really be Luna’s father. Katie says she urged Bill to do another paternity test and she hopes he listened to her.

Bill knows that this test is making things harder for Luna. He says that neither one of them expected any of this to happen. Luna tells him that she feels so certain that he’s her father, and Bill says that all he wants is for Luna to be his daughter. He loves being her father. "I want you to be my daughter," he says. The timer beeps and he looks at the results. Luna asks what it says.

Brooke tells Steffy that Katie is going to meet with Will. Steffy worries about Finn and how he’ll feel having Poppy in jail. His biological mother is a murder and now this with his aunt. Brooke says they’ve been through a lot and she knows they’ve only gotten stronger. Steffy tells her that she was talking to Finn that morning about their conversation and she hopes it’s true.

Hope says that crossing the line isn’t what she intended to do. She spent her whole life trying not to be like her mother and now she’s gone and done exactly what she didn’t want to do. She swears it will never happen again. She asks if they can keep this between them. Finn says that Hope says that she cares about him, and he points out that by asking him that she’s putting him in a very bad situation. He can’t believe she’s asking him to lie. Hope thinks that sharing this will cause more damage, but he doesn’t want to keep secrets from his wife. He’s going to tell Steffy, who isn’t going to like it. And that’s that.