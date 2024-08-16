The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 19-23: fallout from the kiss(es)

After a crazy week full of parties and prison, next week things look to be even more twisted on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy learns what happened between Finn and Hope, Taylor meets with Ridge and Steffy has a confrontation. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 19-23.

Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) is back in Los Angeles and she's got perfect timing because Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will need her mother around after she learns that Hope (Annika Noelle) kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan). Poppy (Romy Park) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) have a moment, but nothing will compare to the moment that Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) shared after learning the results of the second paternity test.

Hold onto your hats, because this week is going to be wild!

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19

"Bill is blindsided and shocked by Luna’s kiss; Li is swept with emotion by Poppy’s pleas; Dr. Taylor Hayes returns to Los Angeles."

Tuesday, August 20

"Taylor visits Ridge, stating her peace about Brooke Logan; Steffy’s world turns upside down when she learns of Hope’s ultimate betrayal."

Wednesday, August 21

"Steffy makes a hard decision regarding her marriage before confronting Hope."

Thursday, August 22

"The Forrester/Logan tensions rise when Taylor walks in as Brooke reveals Hope’s kiss to Ridge."

Friday, August 23

"Katie gets the pleasure of having been right about Poppy all along. Steffy witnesses something she wishes she hadn’t."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 12 below:

Monday, August 12

"Bill and Luna’s world comes crashing down when Poppy is arrested for murder."

Tuesday, August 13

"While on the Los Angeles stop of Danny’s World Tour, Christine “Cricket” Blair and Danny Romalatti celebrate in the success of The Brooke’s Bedroom line at a party at the Forrester Mansion."

Wednesday, August 14

"Steffy quietly seethes over Brooke’s triumph as the celebration continues."

Thursday, August 15

"At Katie’s behest, Bill broaches the idea of a second paternity test to Luna."

Friday, August 16

"Poppy is stunned by Li's revelation; Taylor surprises Steffy, fulfilling her promise to return home."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.