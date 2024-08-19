The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 19, 2024: Hope's secret is revealed and Bill shuts down Luna

Bill tries to get Luna to see reason while Brooke presses Hope about Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 19, 2024.

We begin this week at the Spencer Estate, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) is telling Bill (Don Diamont) all about his virtues. This leads to her kissing him. And yes, it’s awkward. He looks stunned and she says she knows this was probably the last thing he expected after finding out that she wasn’t his daughter. But there it is.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is trying to work at the office, but her thoughts are consumed by a very different kiss. She’s thinking about Finn (Tanner Novlan) saying that he’s going to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the kiss.

In Malibu, Steffy knows something is up. “Tell me,” she says.

Hope is distraught when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. Brooke asks if Hope has heard about Poppy’s arrest. Hope hasn’t heard anything about it.

Poppy (Romy Park) begs her sister Li (Naomi Matsuda) to help her. Someone is trying to set her up. Li says she doesn’t know where to begin, but Poppy thinks that the key is the backpack and whoever planted it is responsible. Poppy is worried sick about Luna. “Thank god she has Bill,” she says.

Bill says he doesn’t know what’s going on, but Luna can’t kiss him.

Finn says he would never keep anything from her, but he’s interrupted by Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who walks in and surprises him. Finn says she’s been missed. Steffy says Finn was about to tell her something about Hope, but now he hesitates with Taylor there.

Hope can’t believe that Luna’s mother is responsible for two murders. Brooke points out that it might not be true and she could be getting set up. Hope wonders how Bill is handling the news and Brooke can imagine that he’ll be disappointed by having his family torn apart. Brooke knows that if Tom was really Luna’s father it’s going to be a huge shock and will undo everything they’ve done.

Li knows Bill cares about Luna, and she still doesn’t know why Poppy would keep the secret from him for all that time. Poppy thought she was doing the right thing, and Li points out that Poppy is always thinking about herself. Li says her sister is a lot of things, but she’s not a murderer. Poppy is relieved that her sister feels that way and she makes her promise that she will be there for her.

Bill tells a doe-eyed Luna that he’s there to protect her, but she can’t kiss him. “You can’t do that,” he says. When he asks if she understands, she just smiles blankly at him.

Brooke is talking about Luna and RJ and Poppy when she realizes that Hope has something else on her mind. She instantly knows Hope is thinking about Finn.

Taylor says she can leave them alone so they can talk. Finn says that having Taylor back is nice. She loves seeing the love between her daughter and her daughter’s “handsome doctor husband.” She goes on to add, “Who wouldn’t want what you have?”

Li promises that she’ll look out for Luna and Bill. Poppy can’t imagine how Luna can be all right with her mother locked up. Li asks about Poppy’s belief that she was framed. Poppy doesn’t know who it was but she can’t let them get away with it.

Luna apologizes for the kiss. Bill knows this is all a lot to process. She wonders if Poppy altered the paternity test and killed two men to protect their secrets.

Brooke knows what it’s like to fall for the wrong man. Hope insists that she didn’t plan on this. She fell for Liam while he was with Steffy, and then Steffy got with Finn. Now Hope sees how Finn has been so committed to Steffy after all they’ve been through, and Steffy doesn’t appreciate it. She knows it’s not a free pass for her to interfere with her marriage, but she can’t help how she feels after losing Thomas. She nervously admits that she has come to see Finn as the perfect man and lover. Brooke asks if they’ve been together, but Hope hedges and admits that “it just happened” and her suppressed feelings spilled over. Brooke asks what she did.

Steffy is so glad to have Taylor home amidst all of the drama with Brooke and Hope. Taylor has to take care of things to get her practice going again since she’s staying in LA. Once she leaves, Steffy asks what happened. Finn says that something happened at Brooke’s party. “It’s something you need to know,” he says.

Li’s visit with Poppy is over, but she begs her sister to help her.

Luna can’t believe her mother would stoop to murder to protect their lives together. Bill suggests that Luna talk to a counselor about her trauma. She needs to have support. Luna says she needs time to process everything. Bill says he will take care of her and she has a place there with him, but the kiss can’t happen again. He says they were both deceived. Luna says that growing up, it was always her and her mother against the world. No man has ever stepped up the way Bill has. She hugs him and thanks him.

Brooke tells Hope that she loves her and nothing will change that. They will fix things together. Hope says that she already messed everything up. She admits she kissed Finn at Eric’s party. Brooke is stunned.

Finn takes Steffy through the events of the night. He says that Hope pulled him aside and kissed him. He assures Steffy that he pulled away. But Steffy needs to know. Somehow Steffy goes very quickly from “Hope kissed you” to “your lips met” to “you kissed Hope,” leaving poor Finn shocked by her reaction.