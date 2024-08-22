The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 22, 2024: Steffy left speechless

Steffy confronts Hope, but she also witnesses something shocking in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 22, 2024.

We begin today with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) warning Hope (Annika Noelle) to stay away from Finn. She says that she will no longer be allowed near Finn again.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is stunned to see Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who isn’t surprised that Brooke Logan’s daughter is kissing her daughter’s husband. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks perplexed.

Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t believe that Poppy was arrested. Bill (Don Diamont) says he’s still in shock with all of these changes in his life. Liam doesn’t understand how Luna isn’t his daughter.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he’s so glad to see her after all she’s been through. She says that it’s been hard to get into the office. She can’t believe what’s going on with her mom. The evidence against her mom is so strong. Maybe she really is a murderer.

Liam asks if Bill is ok with everything that’s happened. He’s truly concerned for all of the things he’s lost. Bill points out that just because Poppy was arrested doesn’t mean she did it, and even though Luna isn’t his daughter he promised that he will always be there for her.

Luna confesses that the first paternity test was wrong and she’s not Bill’s daughter.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooke wants to make it clear that she’s just as appalled as everyone else is. Taylor says there are no excuses for going after another woman’s husband. "Like mother, like daughter," Taylor says.

Hope begs Steffy not to blame Finn, but Steffy insists that Finn doesn’t need her to defend him. She warned Finn to stay away from Hope, but he didn’t listen, just like what happened with Sheila. But now any friendship Hope thought she had with Finn is over.

Bill doesn’t think Poppy is truly after him for the wrong reasons, because she could have come after him a long time ago. She could have conned him 20 years ago. Liam points out that she might have waited until she could fake the test. Bill says that Li gave the test and she and Poppy don’t get along. All he knows is that if it’s bad for him, it’s worse for Luna. And he’s going to have her back.

RJ can imagine Luna has lots of conflicting emotions. Luna thinks back to her kiss with Bill so she turns down his offer for her to stay with him so she can be there for Bill.

Brooke says this isn’t a Forrester vs. Logan thing. Taylor says that this is classic Logan behavior, and Ridge even agrees with her. Taylor says Hope was going after a married man, and more than that, it’s her daughter’s husband.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope accepts all of the blame for what happened. She tells Steffy how much Finn loves her and she’s lucky for it. Steffy doesn’t want to hear it. She says she’s going to leave town to get some space for a little while. She’s still devoted to Finn, though, so she warns Hope not to make a play for Finn while she is gone. Hope promises that she isn’t going to do anything, but Steffy says it’s genetic and she gets that urge from her mother. Steffy suggests that Hope should go after someone else’s husband and stay away from hers.

RJ doesn’t understand why Luna isn’t moving out of Bill’s house. Luna says Bill lost a daughter, too, and he needs her. And she needs him.

Bill says Luna is in a "vulnerable, fragile state" and he goes on to say she’s "very confused." He thinks back to the kiss, too, before telling Liam that she’s vulnerable right now. Steffy walks in and finds Liam there, and she offers her condolences about Poppy. She tells Liam that she’s going out of town for a bit and needs him to watch Kelly. She reminds him about Sheila and says she thinks she’s behind the murders. When Liam asks why she’s leaving, Steffy says she needs some space. Liam asks if something happened with Finn. "Yeah. Hope kissed Finn," Steffy admits, and Finn allowed it. Bill listens intently with a thoughtful expression.

Taylor says Hope fought her genetics as long as she could. Brooke hates that Taylor is dividing them into "sides." Ridge says that what Hope did was wrong. Hope walks in and is shocked to see Taylor there. Taylor asks Hope if she was purposefully targeting Finn.

Liam is shocked that Hope kissed Finn, and he asks when it happened. Steffy says it happened at Eric’s house but she doesn’t want to talk about it. She hugs him and leaves. Bill sighs, while Liam gives his father an incredulous look.

Taylor thought Hope had a sense of morality, that she grew up watching her mother making so many mistakes. Ridge asks Taylor to back off, but Taylor says Hope has a pattern of behavior that’s making her target the men in Steffy’s life. She’s just like her mother.

Luna gets back to the mansion and Bill greets her. She says she was with RJ and Bill says it probably helps for her to talk to him. Luna doesn’t think he understands what she’s going through. Bill agrees that it’s all hard, but he says she’s handling it with so much grace. But Luna doesn’t think she’s handling it well at all. They sit down and he assures her that she will get through this with his help. Luna doesn’t understand why he would offer help if she’s not his daughter, but he shuts her down. He says she has him, and she can count on him because he’s not going anywhere. She can stay there as long as she wants.

Steffy walks into Bill’s house as Luna is telling Bill how great he is. She watches in horror as Luna kisses Bill, not realizing that this is their second kiss.