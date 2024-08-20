The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 20, 2024: Steffy lashes out

Steffy lashes out at Finn while Taylor has a chat with Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 20, 2024.

We begin today at the Malibu house where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is reeling from the news that Hope (Annika Noelle) kissed Finn (Tanner Novan).

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is shocked to hear that Hope kissed Finn. "What would possess you to do such a thing?" Brooke asks.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) appears in Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) doorway. She loves watching him sketch. When he says it has been too long, she tells him that she’s back. He’s always happy to see her.

Brooke demands to know why Hope would kiss Finn, and Hope says that something came over her. She asks her daughter for details on what happened.

Finn tells Steffy that he’s so sorry for what happened. Steffy thinks he let Hope kiss him, and he insists that it wasn’t like that. She warned him over and over about her, but he didn’t listen. And now Hope kissed him. She’s disgusted.

Taylor shows Ridge all of the pictures she has of Douglas in Paris. He asks if Douglas and Thomas really like it over there, and she thinks they truly are. He’s momentarily upset that Taylor knew about the engagement before he did. Taylor says she is glad to be there for Steffy now after all she’s been through the past few months. Ridge asks if she had a chance to see Hayes and Kelly, but the grandkids weren’t home. She missed them, and she’s missed Ridge, too.

Brooke can’t understand what prompted Hope to do what she did. She’s glad Steffy didn’t see them. Hope says she feels like she’s out of control. Brooke wants to know what she was thinking and feeling before she kissed Finn. Hope says that she convinced herself that if she showed him she’s a better fit then he might choose her. Hope says the kiss felt "right" until she realized what was happening and she felt shocked. Brooke thinks she understands what’s going on: Hope is completely fixated on Steffy’s husband.

Finn understands why Steffy is upset. Steffy blames him for not staying away from Hope and the other Logans. Finn says he was trying to keep the peace between the family members, but Steffy says that wasn’t his place. He was trying to be a friend to Hope, and Steffy says that’s when he opened the door for her to come in and disrespect their marriage. "And now she put her lips on yours."

Taylor fixes Ridge’s jacket and he thanks her for always taking care of him. "When you let me," she replies. She pivots to Brooke’s Bedroom’s success and says he looked very handsome in the photos, avoiding mentioning that she was there. She admits she was surprised he’s not designing and that he put Brooke on the executive team. He says he works on couture, but she doesn’t understand why he didn’t allow Steffy to make the decision to pick someone to run the company with her. Taylor asks about why he won’t let Steffy cut Hope for the Future. She wants to know that he’s protecting their daughter.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke asks if she’s officially going after Finn. Hope doesn’t want to be, and she wants to think she can control everything. She tells her mother that she spoke to Finn and begged him not to say anything, but he insists that he has to tell Steffy.

Steffy is upset with herself for not thinking Hope would make a move against her with her husband. He was just trying to broker peace, but Steffy says he’s too kind and compassionate. First, it was Sheila, now it’s Hope. He’s constantly not listening to her. "I can’t do this," Steffy says. He wants to know what she’s talking about but all she can do is look at him.

Ridge says Taylor is always a Mama Bear. She hopes she didn’t come off too strong but he knows she’s always trying to protect her family. There’s a knock at the door and Ridge grabs a few swaths of fabric from someone before returning to his conversation. Taylor knows he cares about the family but wonders if it’s a good idea to have Steffy and Brooke working together. He doesn’t think Steffy was wrong about Hope for the Future, but he doesn’t think it’s time to pull the plug just yet. He asks if he passed the test and she laughs and says he did. He wants to see the Logans and Forresters working together in the future and he sees Hope and Steffy as being the way forward.

Hope says Finn was so upset at her. He’s worked so hard to get Steffy’s trust back after Sheila. Brooke says that she’s more concerned about Hope’s pattern of behavior. She thinks she’s spiraling out of control and it won’t end up well. She’s been going after men she can’t be with. Hope says it scares her that she’s been so reckless and she vows to work harder on her emotions. She doesn’t want to be this person and she doesn’t understand why she’s doing this.

Steffy thinks she’s the only person fighting for their relationship. She accuses him of fighting for everyone else and wanting to be their hero and he won’t do that for her. She told Finn to stay away from Hope. Finn agrees that he hasn’t been listening to her but he would never keep anything from her. If he’d known Hope would kiss him he would have never gone near her. He swears he was trying to do the right thing and he asks if she will forgive him. He promises nothing like this will ever happen again, but Steffy doesn’t look very sure.