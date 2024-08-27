The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 27, 2024: Luna explains it all

Steffy learns the shocking truth about Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 27, 2024.

We begin in Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) apartment, where she has Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) locked in a cage. She says she can’t let Steffy leave because she killed Tom and Hollis and no one can know about it.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in his office thinking about Steffy leaving him. Liam (Scott Clifton) walks in and says that Finn really messed up. He can’t believe Finn kissed Hope (Annika Noelle).

Similarly, Hope is at work thinking about Finn. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and sees her daughter daydreaming. She asks what she was thinking about. Hope says that it has been a long day after Finn unloaded on her, the whole office knowing about the kiss and discovering that Taylor is back. Hope promises that she will get her desires under control.

Finn asks if Liam talked to Steffy. Liam says Steffy came to Bill’s and asked if he would watch Kelly. Finn knows these things, so he wonders why Liam is there. Liam doesn’t understand why Finn would kiss Hope in the first place.

Steffy is screaming for help, but Luna reminds her that the apartment building is vacant and no one will hear her. Steffy begs Luna to let her go, but Luna has no intention of releasing her.

Brooke reminds Hope that Steffy needed some space and is not abandoning her marriage. Brooke asks what Steffy said to her, and Hope says that Steffy was upset at her. She tells Hope to stop worrying about Finn, but Hope still worries that Steffy doesn’t care about Finn.

Liam says that since Steffy asked him to watch Kelly, he’s involved now. Finn makes it clear that he didn’t invite Hope’s advances. Liam says Hope would never put him at risk, so maybe Finn was sending signals to her.

Steffy asks why Luna did what she did. Luna says Steffy has no idea what her past was like. She grew up going from place to place while her mother took drugs. She couldn’t deal with the idea that Tom Starr was her father, a total nobody. Steffy can see that Luna was trying to lure Bill, but when she gently reminds Luna that he’s not her father, Luna says that they have a "connection."

Brooke tells Hope that she can’t get involved with Finn and Steffy’s marriage, but Hope believes that she’s standing up for her friend. Hope doesn’t understand why Steffy gets to control everything, from business to work. Hope is tired of Steffy attacking the Logans, too, and controlling her relationship with Finn.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn tells Liam that he should be talking with Hope. Liam plans on it, but he still thinks that Finn played a part in it. Liam points out that this isn’t the first time Steffy has had to leave him. Liam also worries about Hope because she has been erratic, but Finn has been causing problems for Steffy.

Luna explains that she watched her mother getting close to Bill, so she did everything she could to set things into motion. She went on the dark web to buy a fake paternity test, which she switched out when no one was looking. She always wanted help from Li, but Li was never there for her until she showed up with the test and that only helped Luna’s plan. Bill was even going to make her a Spencer, which would have given her all the stability she needed. But when Tom Starr appeared, she had to protect what she’d built at all costs.

Liam is upset at the pattern that Finn has: he upsets Steffy, she forgives him and it happens again. Finn says he asked Steffy to stay and now he’s worried about where Steffy is.

Steffy reminds Luna that she had a great life with RJ. But Luna wanted the power of being a Spencer. She knew all about Tom Starr because it was never a secret. She’d been reading the letters for years, so when she discovered that he was working at Il Giardino she had to stop him. Steffy asks about Hollis. Luna says he was "collateral damage" because he found the letters.

We see her meeting with Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), who gives her the letters. She sends him away, which gives her the opportunity to poison his drink. He returns and drinks the drink she poisoned. They keep talking, and Hollis says that Tom never said anything about being her father. He starts to feel sick, so she offers the drink again and it only makes things worse. Before he passes out, she tells him that no one will know Tom is her father. He falls to the ground and she watches as he dies. She takes the drink with her when she leaves, backpack in hand.

Steffy can’t believe she walked away while Hollis died, and now she set her mother up to take the fall. Steffy screams as Luna walks out of the apartment.