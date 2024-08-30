The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 2-6: Finn searches for Steffy

With Steffy missing, Finn is on a mission to find her. He's looking for clues, but what happens when all of the clues point toward his cousin? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 2-6.

Finn will stop at nothing to find Steffy, even when all of the clues start pointing toward Luna (Lisa Yamada). He's relying on everyone, from Li (Naomi Matsuda) to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to even Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), for help in his quest to find her.

It looks like we're going to see the big SINN reunion in this week's episodes as Finn finally finds his wife and Poppy (Romy Park) learns what her daughter has done.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2

"Bill gives Finn the clue he needs to realize Steffy is in danger; Steffy is trapped in Luna’s cage and begs her captor to free her; Luna reveals more secrets to Steffy as she spirals out of control."

Tuesday, September 3

"Finn lays out his theory about Steffy to Li, then questions R.J. about the night of Tom’s murder."

Wednesday, September 4

"Panicked after her run-in with Finn, Luna taunts Steffy, attempting to drug her again."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thursday, September 5

"Bill and Katie discuss how best to break the news to Will about Luna’s paternity; Finn finds Steffy, and Li has a dramatic showdown with Luna."

Friday, September 6

"Steffy and Finn find their way back to each other; Poppy learns the devastating truth about her daughter."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Bill tries to make sense of the chaos around him. Steffy awakens to realize her life is in danger."

Tuesday, August 27

"Cornered, a killer makes a chilling revelation."

Wednesday, August 28

"Frantic and worried, Finn turns to Li for advice. Desperate and trapped, Steffy makes a play to free herself."

Thursday, August 29

"Bill visits Poppy in jail and drops the bomb that he’s not Luna’s father. Deputy Detective Baker gets an unexpected offer of evidence."

Friday, August 30

"Starved and weak, Steffy begs for Finn to find her. Finn gets a clue when he visits the Spencer Estate."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.