General Hospital spoilers: week of September 2-6

It's a new month in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to look forward to in the days ahead. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 2-6.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY (Repeat)

"Alexis is put on the spot. Molly confides in Sam. Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze. Sonny lashes out. Kristina is on the warpath with Ava and by EOD, a disastrous accident will occur. Trina gets an eyeful."

Tuesday, September 3

"Ric and Elizabeth reconnect. Sam opens up to Kristina. Jason makes a discovery. Willow makes excuses. Chase investigates a crime."

Wednesday, September 4

"Holly returns! Drew confides in Curtis. Ava gets a surprising assist. Kristina turns to Michael. Sonny and Carly strategize."

Thursday, September 5

"Sonny is alarmed. Alexis confers with Diane. Nina is determined. Trina advises Josslyn. TJ has a heart-to-heart with Ric."

Friday, September 6

"Sonny gives Jason a critical task. Lois is full of surprises. Josslyn blasts Carly. Anna issues a warning. Elizabeth is dubious."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of August 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26: "Tracy is shaken. Laura embarks on a mission. Anna enlists Robert’s help. Jason hears Brennan out. Brook Lynn has an emotional talk with Chase."

Tuesday, August 27: "Elizabeth and Carly are dumbstruck. Laura delivers dire news. Molly confides in Dex. Ric visits Alexis. Tracy lashes out."

Wednesday, August 28: "Laura makes a big decision. Anna makes her case to Brennan. Sonny’s suspicions are confirmed. Ava is alarmed. Kristina contacts Jason."

Thursday, August 29: "Kristina is devastated. Sonny makes a stunning offer. Drew gets a shocking call. Dante opens up to Olivia. Portia and Curtis discuss the future."

Friday, August 30: "Carly puts pressure on Sonny. Alexis faces off with John. Anna is persuasive. Michael worries about Willow. Ava is frightened."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.