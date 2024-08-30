Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of September 2-6

It's the start of a new month in Salem and fall is in the air. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 2-6.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 2-6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2

"Stephanie assists a nervous Alex with his audition scene for Body & Soul. Hattie puts Bonnie on notice. Johnny comes to an uncomfortable realization about Chanel. Paulina freaks out on Abe."

Tuesday, September 3

"Gabi confronts an undeniable truth with EJ. Chanel and Johnny are shocked to learn Alex auditioned to be her love interest. Stefan has a run-in with Abigail. Abe explains a problem to Kate. Chad turns to Stephanie for help with Abigail."

Wednesday, September 4

"Stephanie takes Abigail on a stroll down memory lane. Gabi is forced to admit the truth to Stefan. Leo tells Chad he’s leaving the paper."

Thursday, September 5

"Marlena is visited by Eric, who is back in Salem to support Brady. Tate messes things up with Holly. Sarah pushes Maggie away as she tries to help. John tries to stop Brady from making a rash decision."

Friday, September 6

"Sarah remembers the night of her accident. Maggie’s hopeful Justin can help Brady out. EJ and Eric have a confrontation. Holly is devastated when she learns a secret that’s been kept from her."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of August 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Kristen shares her suspicions about Abigail with Chad. Brady holds back the truth from Jada. Fiona comforts Xander. Tate gets grilled by Holly about Sophia’s moves on him."

Tuesday, August 27

"Tate opens up to Brady about his recent whereabouts. Marlena and John worry about Brady. Xander puts the pressure on Jada. EJ thinks Kristen is hiding a secret."

Wednesday, August 28

"Brady confesses his crime to Jada. Holly and Tate realize their actions have consequences. Justin overhears something from Fiona. Sarah hears Xander’s two cents."

Thursday, August 29

"Gabi plans to take Stefan for everything he is worth. Ava confronts Kristen. Chad keeps Thomas in the dark about Abigail. Connie manipulates Melinda."

Friday, August 30

"Connie warns Ava not to badmouth her. Melinda learns the truth about Connie. Gabi presents EJ with an intriguing proposition. Jada brings Everett’s ashes to Stephanie."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.