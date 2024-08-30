The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 2-6

It's a new month in Genoa City and that means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless as we head toward fall. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 2-6.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2

"Victor calls Nate’s bluff, Lily puts Billy on notice, and Adam blames Chelsea for their problems."

Tuesday, September 3

"Victor agrees to help Lily take Billy down, Chelsea seeks forgiveness, and Chance second guesses his decision to work at Chancellor."

Wednesday, September 4

"Sharon makes a promise to Nick, Phyllis clears the air with Faith and Daniel and Heather are challenged as parents."

Thursday, September 5

"Nikki provides Victor with valuable intel about Billy, Kyle makes a confession to Claire, and Lily shares disturbing news with Jack."

Friday, September 6

"Nick seeks counsel from Victor and Nikki, Diane struggles to connect with Kyle, and Daniel stands his ground with Lucy."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26: "Jack offers Kyle an olive branch, Nick gives Phyllis unsolicited advice, and Daniel receives disturbing news."

Tuesday, August 27: "Sharon and Nick experience déjà vu’, Sally demands the truth from Adam, and Traci opens up to Alan."

Wednesday, August 28: "Jack and Diane worry about Victor’s influence over Kyle, Chelsea seeks forgiveness from Billy, and Adam is forced to come clean with Sally."

Thursday, August 29: "Victor uses Jack and Kyle’s rift to his advantage, Cameron encourages Sharon to visit her dark side, and Nikki gives Lily a history lesson."

Friday, August 30: "Nick confides in Phyllis about Sharon, Daniel and Heather give Lucy some tough love, and Claire confronts Summer."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.