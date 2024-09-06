The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 6, 2024: Poppy learns the horrible truth

Poppy learns the horrible truth about Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 6, 2024.

We wrap up the week in Malibu, where Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) is giving Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a quick exam. She’s fine, but he still wants to take her to the hospital because she hasn’t had food or drink in days. Steffy calls him her hero and kisses him.

Poppy (Romy Park) is thrilled that she’s being released. She hugs Bill (Don Diamont), overjoyed. But when Chief Baker says that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is the culprit, she starts to demand answers.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are at the office. Ridge gets a call from Finn, who is relieved to hear from him. They get on their speakers and Steffy says that it’s a long story. She says Luna kidnapped her and is a "psycho." She tells them they have nothing to worry about now that she’s home. Finn ends the call and says he can’t believe he almost lost her.

Ridge calls Carter and tells him to call off the search because Steffy is safe. Taylor is so relieved, but they can’t believe Luna did it. Katie (Heather Tom) rushes in and can’t believe the outrageous story.

Finn brings Steffy some water and reassures her that he’s never going to let her out of his sight. She feels blessed to be there and tells him that she spent a lot of time thinking about him and the kids.

Poppy wants to know why Luna is in handcuffs when she’s there to pick her up. Chief Baker says that Poppy is being released because Luna is the one who killed Tom and Hollis. Luna looks away from her mother.

Katie tells Ridge and Taylor all about the call Bill got about Poppy. After he left, Bill called and said Justin called again and told him about what Luna did. Now Luna is being charged with double homicide and kidnapping.

Finn gets off the phone with the police, who say Luna is being booked. Steffy asks how Finn figured things out so he explains how he put the pieces together. He tells her how desperate he was to find her. He retraced her steps and when he found her phone, he almost lost it, but then he saw Luna and realized how different she was acting.

Poppy can’t believe Luna is under arrest. Bill feels terrible that she’s finding out this way. Poppy asks Luna to look at her and tell her that they’re all wrong. She breaks into tears as Bill comforts her. Baker knows this is difficult and tells her that she needs to know the details of the case, including that she falsified the paternity test and kidnapped Steffy. Luna doesn’t even look remorseful as they read the list of charges, but when her mother asks if it’s true she admits that she’s guilty. Bill looks devastated.

Finn asks if Steffy is ready to talk about what happened and why Luna abducted her. Steffy explains that she left her phone at Bill’s house and went back for it. That’s when she saw Luna kiss Bill, so she followed her to confront her. Luna revealed the truth to her, but she made a mistake by drinking the drugged iced tea. Finn realizes his cousin is sicker than he thought.

Bill says Luna planted evidence to make it look like Poppy killed both men. He gently explains that Luna kissed him, twice, after the results of the paternity test. Poppy seems to snap out of it, asking why she did it all. Luna says she was tired of struggling and couldn’t let go of her life with Bill. She did it for them to be a happy family. Bill holds Poppy close as she sobs.

Poppy is shocked. Luna insists that she never intended for this to happen but she was tired of hustling and struggling. They had a beautiful life with Bill and he loved them, but then Tom showed up and almost ruined it. She always felt like she was alone as a child because Poppy was too busy chasing her dreams. But what about her? Luna says she needed her mother and wanted a father, and she craved normalcy so badly. She started dating RJ for that. She knew about Tom’s letters for years but she couldn’t let Tom get in the way.

Poppy can’t believe she falsified the paternity test. Baker looks on as Luna admits that she feels bad for Hollis. Poppy can’t believe that Luna was setting up Poppy to rot in prison. Luna begs her not to leave her, but Poppy has had enough. "Take her away," she says. Luna is led away and Poppy collapses in Bill’s arms.

Taylor comforts Ridge, saying they got lucky because they didn’t lose Steffy.

Finn asks how Steffy is doing. She feels like she’s in a daze and he tells her that she has been through a lot. Steffy wonders what’s wrong with these crazy women, but she doesn’t want to talk about Luna anymore. She just wants to look at Finn, who never let her lose hope. But Finn knows it all started with Hope’s kiss. Steffy tells him she never doubted his love for her and she vows that they will never be apart again.