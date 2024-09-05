The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 5, 2024: Steffy's rescue

Steffy is freed while Luna is arrested in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 5, 2024.

We begin today at Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) apartment, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) struggles to get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the cage. He wants to get her to the hospital but she’s focused on Finn. She knew he would save her.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) confronts Luna, incredulous that she killed two men and kidnapped Steffy. Luna tries to flee by running around her aunt but Li blocks her. She’s not getting away.

Katie (Heather Tom) meets with Bill (Don Diamont) about all of the big changes in their lives. Bill can see a future with Will becoming friends with Luna, but Katie reminds him that her mother is a killer who tried to scam him. Bill still can’t believe Poppy is capable of murder. Katie understands that Bill might not want to believe the truth about Poppy. She tells him that the evidence is overwhelming. Bill isn’t convinced, and he’s worried that she’s going to jail for something she didn’t do, and that makes him even more worried about how that would impact Luna.

Luna says Li hates Poppy and can’t understand why she’d care about her being framed for the murders. Luna says that she has no idea how hard her life was with her mother. Li doesn’t hate her sister, at least not the way Luna thinks she does, and she says Luna isn’t going anywhere.

Steffy tells Finn that Luna is insane. Finn asks about the last time she ate or drank anything. He grabs some water and makes sure the bottle is sealed before handing it to her. She drinks it, then she struggles to get out. She tells him that Luna has the key. "We have to get you out of here," he says.

Finn tries to use a wrench to open the cage. It’s not working. Steffy reminds him that the whole building is a construction site so maybe there’s a tool he can use. He hurries off to find something.

Katie knows Bill will be there for Luna no matter what happens. Bill says he can’t replace her mother, and besides that, Luna sees him differently now. "The vibe isn’t the same." He gets a call from Justin, who tells him that Poppy has been cleared. He’s going to the station to be with her when she gets the news.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says that Li allowed Poppy to do whatever she wanted to do while she was raising Luna. Li could have helped Poppy to be a better person and a better mother. Luna was so jealous of Finn for having Li as a mother. Li says she tried to keep Poppy from making mistakes, but Luna says that she had to intervene to keep Poppy from messing things up with Bill. Luna had to kill Tom because he believed he was Luna’s father, whether he was or not. And she regrets killing Hollis. Li can’t believe Luna would do that to Finn’s wife. As Luna tries to escape, Li slams her onto the ground. "Nozawa power," she says as the police arrive. "Here’s your murderer."

Katie can’t believe it’s true. She asks if Bill trusts Justin’s contact, and he does because it’s the police and they’re on their way to arrest the real killer. He knew Poppy was innocent and he’s genuinely happy about the news. He hurries off, leaving Katie speechless.

Poppy (Romy Park) is led into the interrogation cell. She asks the guard what’s happening, but she doesn’t have any information for her.

Li is happy to see the police there, and she’s equally happy to clear her sister’s name. Luna is placed in handcuffs. She glares at her aunt.

Steffy is close to passing out when Finn arrives with something big enough to break the lock. She sinks against the wall as he comes in and grabs her, holding her close with tears in his eyes. Steffy holds on tight to him like she’s never going to let him go again.

Poppy isn’t in a hurry to go back to her cell, but she’d like to know what’s going on. Bill walks in and tells her that Justin told him that the police found the real killer and she’s being released. She’s thrilled, and so is he. He knew she didn’t do it. He doesn't know who killed the two men yet. Chief Baker walks in and Poppy asks who killed Tom and Hollis. Luna is led in, but she isn’t happy when Poppy says that she gets to go home. Luna glares at Bill, who looks back at her with suspicion in his eyes.

Finn carries Steffy into the Malibu house (so much for the hospital). She’s happy to be home with him. He says the kids are coming later so for now she needs to get her strength back. She wasn’t sure she’d ever see him again, and he hopes she could feel his love for her as he looked for her. She did feel it, she says. She hoped he would be the one to rescue her and he did it. "You found me," she says. "Our love guided you to me. You really are my hero." Steffy pulls Finn in for a kiss.