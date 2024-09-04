The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 4, 2024: caught red handed

Finn presses Luna for information in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 4, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) meets Luna (Lisa Yamada) in the office. She’s surprised to see him. He says he thought the office would be the best place to "catch" her and he’s eager to check in on her. She plays it off like nothing is wrong, but she says there’s no time to talk because she hasn’t been at work and she’s "slammed." He says that Steffy is missing, and he awaits her reaction.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are at the Malibu house and they’re both worried sick about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It’s not like her to not check in while she’s gone, at the very least on the kids. Ridge thinks she’s really missing.

Steffy screams from inside her cage. She’s losing her grip on reality but she’s still putting up a fight to get out.

Ridge says they have to do something and he wonders if they should call the police. Taylor points out that she could be absolutely fine and would mock them if they jumped to conclusions. But she’s ok with that. She thinks they need to beg for her forgiveness. When she brings up Hope kissing Finn, Taylor says she doesn't blame Finn at all but Ridge knows it upsets her. All he cares about, though, is her well-being.

Luna says she heard that Steffy went out of town and that Finn should just leave her alone until she gets back. She doesn’t think Finn should look for her. When he brings up the missed wellness retreat, Luna’s whole expression falls as she realizes that her plan may not work. Finn wonders why she thinks he shouldn’t look for his wife, and he asks when she last spoke to Steffy.

In the office, Li (Naomi Matsuda) thinks back to what Finn said about Steffy being missing and how Luna has changed. Could Luna be a killer?

Ridge is on the phone with the police, but they’re not worried about Steffy yet. He’s going to get in touch with Chief Baker. When he notices that Taylor is upset, he gives her a hug. Taylor says that Steffy asked her to watch the kids and Finn, but there was no reason to worry at that point. He mentions the time she was playing hide and seek without telling them, and they found her in the clothes hamper "sitting on socks." Taylor praises Steffy and says she deserves all the happiness. Ridge knows it has been rough for her, but she’s tough. Taylor says she’s resilient but she needed to recharge and get out of town. Ridge tells her to call Thomas while he makes more calls.

Steffy’s voice is almost gone as he begs Finn to find her.

Finn asks Luna if she saw Steffy before she left town. Luna doesn't know why he would ask her. "No," she says simply. He tells her that he thinks she might know more than what she’s saying. He apologizes for grilling Luna but he’s been worried about the phone call and the missed retreat. Luna says Steffy asked for space and thinks he should give it to her. Finn points out that he has kids and they’re worried. "I said no," she says, but she promises to let him know if he hears anything. She packs up her bag and leaves quickly, leaving him full of questions.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor is on the phone with Thomas while Ridge talks to Thorne. They end their calls and confirm that no one has seen Steffy. Ridge says that Finn and Carter are going to check her credit cards. Taylor asks about the kids and wonders what they should tell them. Ridge says that they’re talking about Steffy and they know she’s tough. Taylor feels so bad not being there for her before and she wants her back.

Luna arrives at the apartment and she’s visibly upset. Steffy keeps pressuring her to let her out. She starts packing her bags, but she stops and offers Steffy another bottle of water that has been laced with drugs.

Ridge confirms with Carter that there have been no charges and the jet hasn’t been in use. Carter suggests a private investigator. Ridge agrees and ends the call, then he goes to reassure Taylor, joking that she’s very pretty like her father but she has her mother’s brains. Taylor thinks Steffy needs their help.

Luna taunts Steffy and tries to make her drink the water. She knocks the water from Luna’s hand, leading Luna to freak out and say that even her cousin is looking for her. But it’s too late, because the bulldozers are outside. Steffy grabs her hand and tries to bite her.

That’s when Finn busts down the door and sees his wife. Luna runs past him, right into Li’s arms. Li sees the cage and tries to grab Luna but she runs away, and Li chases her. When she corners Luna in the basement, she says Luna isn’t going anywhere.

Finn and Steffy join hands through the cage and he reassures her that she’s safe. She looks up at him in relief.