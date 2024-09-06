The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 9-13: Hope's reckoning

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is safe, it's time to deal with the aftermath of what happened and that means trouble for Hope (Annika Noelle). Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 9-13.

This week it's all about the aftermath of what happened with Luna (Lisa Yamada). Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) have a lot to discuss, but Will (Crew Morrow) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have their own thoughts about the couple's future.

Meanwhile, could it be the end of the line for Hope for the Future?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9

"Liam helps Bill process his emotions and guilt about Luna and Poppy; Finn and Steffy express their love and commitment to one another; Hope assures Brooke that she has a handle on her feelings for Finn."

Tuesday, September 10

"The Forresters celebrate Steffy’s safe return; Bill and Poppy try to make sense of the events that transpired and what is next for them as a couple."

Wednesday, September 11

"Will attempts to play matchmaker for Bill and Katie; Taylor warns Steffy about Hope."

Thursday, September 12

"Hope’s apology to Steffy goes awry; Finn encourages Li to reconcile with Poppy; Brooke fights for Hope’s honor with Taylor."

Friday, September 13

"Liam and Will realize they have shared emotions about Luna, Poppy, Bill and Katie; Carter, Eric and Steffy prepare to have a difficult discussion with Hope about the future of her fashion line."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2

"Bill gives Finn the clue he needs to realize Steffy is in danger; Steffy is trapped in Luna’s cage and begs her captor to free her; Luna reveals more secrets to Steffy as she spirals out of control."

Tuesday, September 3

"Finn lays out his theory about Steffy to Li, then questions R.J. about the night of Tom’s murder."

Wednesday, September 4

"Panicked after her run-in with Finn, Luna taunts Steffy, attempting to drug her again."

Thursday, September 5

"Bill and Katie discuss how best to break the news to Will about Luna’s paternity; Finn finds Steffy, and Li has a dramatic showdown with Luna."

Friday, September 6

"Steffy and Finn find their way back to each other; Poppy learns the devastating truth about her daughter."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.