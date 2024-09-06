The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 9-13

It's a new week in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless as summer gives way to fall. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 9-13.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9

"Victor acquires ammunition against Billy, Kyle and Summer call a truce, and Nate and Audra go public with their relationship."

Tuesday, September 10

"Nick and Mariah form a plan to help Sharon, Chelsea is forced to defend herself, and Sally makes a decision about her future with Adam."

Wednesday, September 11

"Phyllis gives Nick a reality check about Sharon, Daniel catches Lucy in a lie, and Mariah makes a surprising discovery."

Thursday, September 12

"Victor catches Audra going rogue, Jack makes a promise to Diane, and Victoria and Lily share a heated exchange."

Friday, September 13

"Victor pushes Diane’s buttons, Audra plots her revenge against Kyle, and Phyllis shares a proposition with Billy."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2: "Victor calls Nate’s bluff, Lily puts Billy on notice, and Adam blames Chelsea for their problems."

Tuesday, September 3: "Victor agrees to help Lily take Billy down, Chelsea seeks forgiveness, and Chance second guesses his decision to work at Chancellor."

Wednesday, September 4: "Sharon makes a promise to Nick, Phyllis clears the air with Faith and Daniel and Heather are challenged as parents."

Thursday, September 5: "Nikki provides Victor with valuable intel about Billy, Kyle makes a confession to Claire, and Lily shares disturbing news with Jack."

Friday, September 6: "Nick seeks counsel from Victor and Nikki, Diane struggles to connect with Kyle, and Daniel stands his ground with Lucy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.