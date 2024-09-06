General Hospital spoilers: week of September 9-13

There's plenty of drama to look forward to in Port Charles in the days ahead. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 9-13.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9:

"Lucky gets a big surprise. Anna and Diane square off. Kristina makes a confession. Alexis is in the hot seat. Jordan’s detective skills kick in."

Tuesday, September 10

"Elizabeth and Jason exchange information. Carly seeks help from Brennan. Molly voices her suspicions. Anna is disappointed. Michael pleads with Kristina."

Wednesday, September 11

"Ava catches a break. Liz confides in Willow. Molly questions Ric’s motives. Anna and Jordan seek answers. Brennan briefs Carly."

Thursday, September 12

"Jason accepts a new mission. Tracy calls an emergency meeting. Lois and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart. Sasha has a surprise for Cody. Josslyn pays a visit to Michael."

Friday, September 13

"Anna makes a demand of Brennan. Sonny makes a promise. Lois and Tracy butt heads. Mac makes an arrest. Chase calls in a suspect."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of September 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2 (Repeat episode for Labor Day): "Alexis is put on the spot. Molly confides in Sam. Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze. Sonny lashes out. Kristina is on the warpath with Ava and by EOD, a disastrous accident will occur. Trina gets an eyeful."

Tuesday, September 3: "Ric and Elizabeth reconnect. Sam opens up to Kristina. Jason makes a discovery. Willow makes excuses. Chase investigates a crime."

Wednesday, September 4: "Holly returns! Drew confides in Curtis. Ava gets a surprising assist. Kristina turns to Michael. Sonny and Carly strategize."

Thursday, September 5: "Sonny is alarmed. Alexis confers with Diane. Nina is determined. Trina advises Josslyn. TJ has a heart-to-heart with Ric."

Friday, September 6: "Sonny gives Jason a critical task. Lois is full of surprises. Josslyn blasts Carly. Anna issues a warning. Elizabeth is dubious."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.