Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of September 9-13

It's a new week in in Salem and summer is giving way to fall. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 9-13.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9

"Fiona attempts to silence Sarah. Holly confronts Eric about a long-kept secret. Brady informs Justin that he wants to take responsibility for his actions. Tate confides in John about how he screwed things up with Holly."

Tuesday, September 10

"Paulina orders Rafe to wake up. Stefan and EJ fight over Gabi. Ava advises Gabi to give Stefan a second chance. Jada thinks something is off with Connie."

Wednesday, September 11

"Melinda hopes to be rescued. Chad remains hopeful that Abigail’s memory will return. Connie is in a bad mood when it comes to Gabi."

Thursday, September 12

"Tate tries to calm a furious Holly. EJ issues a threat to Kristen. Marlena empathizes with Eric regarding his struggles with Holly. Fiona reflects on her actions."

Friday, September 13

"Marlena hypnotizes Sarah. Holly and EJ bond. Xander and Fiona share a close moment. Kristen urges Brady to fight for his future."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of September 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 2

"Stephanie assists a nervous Alex with his audition scene for Body & Soul. Hattie puts Bonnie on notice. Johnny comes to an uncomfortable realization about Chanel. Paulina freaks out on Abe."

Tuesday, September 3

"Gabi confronts an undeniable truth with EJ. Chanel and Johnny are shocked to learn Alex auditioned to be her love interest. Stefan has a run-in with Abigail. Abe explains a problem to Kate. Chad turns to Stephanie for help with Abigail."

Wednesday, September 4

"Stephanie takes Abigail on a stroll down memory lane. Gabi is forced to admit the truth to Stefan. Leo tells Chad he’s leaving the paper."

Thursday, September 5

"Marlena is visited by Eric, who is back in Salem to support Brady. Tate messes things up with Holly. Sarah pushes Maggie away as she tries to help. John tries to stop Brady from making a rash decision."

Friday, September 6

"Sarah remembers the night of her accident. Maggie’s hopeful Justin can help Brady out. EJ and Eric have a confrontation. Holly is devastated when she learns a secret that’s been kept from her."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.