The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 9: Steffy confronts Hope

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is in jail, Poppy (Romy Park) has been released from custody, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is safe and Hope (Annika Noelle) is about to experience Steffy's fury. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 9.

More Soaps News The Young and the Restless spoilers week of September 9-13

General Hospital spoilers week of September 9-13

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of September 9-13

It was a roller coaster of a week after Finn (Tanner Novlan) played detective, figuring out that his wife wasn't giving everyone the silent treatment and was actually in danger. After confronting Luna, Finn put the pieces together and kicked down the door to rescue Steffy.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of September 9 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

📺 Preview for next week's #BoldAndBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xuoJIsLYm7September 6, 2024

Now that Poppy has been released, a question remains about her future. Li (Naomi Matsuda) worries that Bill (Don Diamont) won't keep her around after everything that's happened. Poppy arrives at the Spencer Estate and looks like she, too, is questioning her future with Bill. Will they be able to work things out, or has too much damage been done?

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) confronts Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the kiss between Hope and Finn, taunting her about where Hope learned that kind of behavior. There's no love between these two women and we're guessing that things get very bad very quickly between them.

And now that she's safe, Steffy isn't going to let Hope interfere in her marriage ever again. Things have been tense between the two women for a very long time, but after Steffy influenced Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) decision to leave Los Angeles, and after Steffy started pushing to dissolve Hope for the Future, tension has been at an all-time high. Now that she almost lost her life, we can imagine that Steffy isn't going to let Hope forget what damage she's caused. The problem is that we don't see Hope backing down, either.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.