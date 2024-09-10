The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 10, 2024: Steffy tells her story

Steffy recounts her harrowing tale in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 10, 2024.

We begin today at the Forrester Mansion, where the family has gathered to support Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Steffy that he’s so sorry for what happened. He feels responsible for bringing this on the family because he’s the one who was with Luna.

Steffy says she should go check the kids but Hope (Annika Noelle) says she was just with them and they’re having fun. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) ask how Steffy is doing and Steffy says Finn (Tanner Novlan) gave her a clean bill of health. RJ can’t believe she was ok after not eating for so long but Steffy points out that she didn’t want to be drugged again. The whole group ponders Luna setting up Poppy for killing those men. RJ feels terrible because he knows Poppy loved Luna so much and now it’s over.

Poppy (Romy Park) is in the living room looking at pictures when Bill (Don Diamont) comes in after a call. He asks how Poppy is doing and she’s so sorry for putting him through so much. Bill assures her that Poppy didn’t do anything, and that Luna did it. Poppy can’t stop thinking about what Luna did, and even though Bill insists that she had no control over it, Poppy still thinks she could have stopped it. Bill reminds her that Luna was so good at hiding things that there was no way for her to see there was a problem. He says he’s made mistakes with his sons because parenting doesn’t come with a guide, but Poppy says it’s not the same. Poppy truly believed that she and Luna had a close relationship and had no idea she was harboring so many resentments.

Steffy insists on going to work the next day. Finn says that he tried talking her out of it but she insists. Brooke notes how much Ridge missed her. RJ is torn up for not seeing the signs in Luna, and he feels like he did this. Ridge says it wasn’t his fault. Hope comes in with Deacon (Sean Kanan). Eric (John McCook) says he invited him because he was worried about Steffy. Deacon misses his friends, but he’s so glad Steffy is ok.

Bill knows Poppy is going through her own hell, but Poppy knows Steffy went through hell after seeing a kiss she wasn’t meant to see. Bill admits he thought the behavior was a result of the emotional stress Luna was going through. Poppy can’t fathom the years of anger and resentment Luna has toward her. It cost two men their lives and almost cost Steffy her life. "Thank God Steffy is ok," Poppy says.

Steffy recounts the tale of how she saw Luna kiss Bill so she followed her to the apartment, and that’s where Luna drugged her and locked her up in the cage. Hope wonders if Steffy was a threat to Luna and that’s why she locked her up, but Steffy points out she had no idea how much Luna had done at that point. Zende (Delon De Metz) can’t believe she was going to leave Steffy there to be buried under the rubble. Deacon feels terrible about what happened to Tom after Tom did so much to help them. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) says that Luna is very disturbed and she needs help. Hope agrees that everyone worked with Luna and had no idea what was going on, but she’s glad that Steffy is home with her family.

Poppy doesn’t know how she can come to terms with what Luna has done. As her mother, she feels like she has to protect her daughter, but she’s also angry that her daughter was about to set her up. Bill says Poppy did the best she could, but Poppy says it wasn’t enough.

Zende and RJ are shocked that what happened in the guest house was all a lie. Brooke listens in as Steffy says Luna took advantage of both of them. Brooke apologizes to Zende for taking a hard stand because of what happened to Luna. She hugs him, and then RJ hugs Zende.

Hope tells Finn that Luna tried to take Steffy from him, but he was a true hero and he saved his family. They don’t know that Taylor is watching them closely.

Poppy can’t help but blame herself because she raised Luna. Bill insists she isn’t to blame. Poppy says Bill has been so wonderful, even now when he could have turned her away. She loves him even more. She says she has developed a closer relationship with Li and she’s going to spend more time with her because she needs her family right now. She tells Bill that they didn’t create a child but they did have a magical night that she will cherish forever. Poppy thanks him for everything he did for her and she will always hold him close to her heart.

Taylor says that parents will always feel the need to protect their kids, but this time it was Finn who saved the day. Ridge and Taylor thank him so much. Steffy thanks her husband for saving her and for the love they share. Hope watches uncomfortably as Steffy and Finn kiss; Brooke notes how in love they are and how it’s a love that can’t be broken. But Hope doesn’t look so sure.