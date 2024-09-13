The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 16-20: Steffy's ultimatum

Hope (Annika Noelle) was left reeling after learning that Hope for the Future is on the cusp of being cut. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives her an ultimatum, but could it yield unintended consequences for both women? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 16-20.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview: week of September 16

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of September 16-20

General Hospital spoilers week of September 16-20

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of September 16-20

While Hope and Steffy do battle, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) has been sitting on the sidelines watching. But it sounds like she might be done with letting the Logans have the last word. Taylor goes toe to toe with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but she also has a few things to say to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) as well.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16

"Hope is stunned by Steffy’s shocking news. Katie creates a scenario for Bill and Will to work out their differences."

Tuesday, September 17

"Steffy issues Hope a challenging ultimatum. Brooke demands respect from Taylor."

Wednesday, September 18

"Taylor greets Eric for the first time since returning to Los Angeles. Brooke makes a confession to Finn."

Thursday, September 19

"Ridge and Taylor reminisce about their past."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Friday, September 20

"Captain Deuce Stevens has a run-in with April during an office visit with Finn."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9

"Liam helps Bill process his emotions and guilt about Luna and Poppy; Finn and Steffy express their love and commitment to one another; Hope assures Brooke that she has a handle on her feelings for Finn."

Tuesday, September 10

"The Forresters celebrate Steffy’s safe return; Bill and Poppy try to make sense of the events that transpired and what is next for them as a couple."

Wednesday, September 11

"Will attempts to play matchmaker for Bill and Katie; Taylor warns Steffy about Hope."

Thursday, September 12

"Hope’s apology to Steffy goes awry; Finn encourages Li to reconcile with Poppy; Brooke fights for Hope’s honor with Taylor."

Friday, September 13

"Liam and Will realize they have shared emotions about Luna, Poppy, Bill and Katie; Carter, Eric and Steffy prepare to have a difficult discussion with Hope about the future of her fashion line."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.