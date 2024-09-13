General Hospital spoilers: week of September 16-20

There's plenty of drama to look forward to in Port Charles in the days ahead as summer turns to fall. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 16-20.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16:

"Kristina confronts Molly. Alexis and Sam put their heads together. Ava makes an introduction. Danny has news for Elizabeth. Tracy and Sasha clash."

Tuesday, September 17

"Sam develops a new theory. Sonny challenges Molly. Alexis makes a big sacrifice. Nina shares her feelings with Sasha. Drew takes action."

Wednesday, September 18

"Alexis is in for a shock. Trina and Portia catch up. Ric delivers bad news. Sonny makes a hire. Molly encounters Dex."

Thursday, September 19

"Anna and Jason embark on a mission. Lucky is desperate to escape. Elizabeth and Ric have a heart-to-heart. Gio offers an apology. Dante makes Isaiah’s acquaintance."

Friday, September 20

"Anna and Jason are in great danger. Robert interrogates Brennan. Ned vents to Lois. Willow is uneasy. Curtis weighs a big decision."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of September 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9: "Lucky gets a big surprise. Anna and Diane square off. Kristina makes a confession. Alexis is in the hot seat. Jordan’s detective skills kick in."

Tuesday, September 10: "Elizabeth and Jason exchange information. Carly seeks help from Brennan. Molly voices her suspicions. Anna is disappointed. Michael pleads with Kristina."

Wednesday, September 11: "Ava catches a break. Liz confides in Willow. Molly questions Ric’s motives. Anna and Jordan seek answers. Brennan briefs Carly."

Thursday, September 12: "Jason accepts a new mission. Tracy calls an emergency meeting. Lois and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart. Sasha has a surprise for Cody. Josslyn pays a visit to Michael."

Friday, September 13: "Anna makes a demand of Brennan. Sonny makes a promise. Lois and Tracy butt heads. Mac makes an arrest. Chase calls in a suspect."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.