Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of September 16-20
Take a look at what's happening in Salem this week with the Days of Our Lives spoilers.
It's a new week in in Salem and fall is right around the corner. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 16-20.
Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, September 16
"Maggie and Sarah commiserate over a failed therapy session. Fiona reveals a shocking secret to Xander. A grieving Stephanie is comforted by Alex. Chad is taken aback by Abigail’s defensive behavior."
Tuesday, September 17
"Stefan gives Paulina damning information. Rafe shares a vague memory with Jada. Connie shares some big news with Melinda. Gabi has a suggestion for EJ."
Wednesday, September 18
"Roman offers to help Rafe. Jada is stunned by what she finds in Connie’s bed. Gabi is caught by surprise where Connie is concerned. Ava decides to accept Stefan’s offer."
Thursday, September 19
"Stefan insults Ava. Mark and Abigail deal with a threat. Steve questions Clyde. Connie continues with her plan for revenge on Gabi and Melinda. Kristen shares her suspicions with Chad once again that Abigail isn’t what she seems."
Friday, September 20
"EJ makes a shocking discovery. Chad is deeply moved when Abigail has a memory. Connie’s final plan comes to an explosive climax. Ava and Stefan are in a life-threatening situation."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of September 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, September 9
"Fiona attempts to silence Sarah. Holly confronts Eric about a long-kept secret. Brady informs Justin that he wants to take responsibility for his actions. Tate confides in John about how he screwed things up with Holly."
Tuesday, September 10
"Paulina orders Rafe to wake up. Stefan and EJ fight over Gabi. Ava advises Gabi to give Stefan a second chance. Jada thinks something is off with Connie."
Wednesday, September 11
"Melinda hopes to be rescued. Chad remains hopeful that Abigail’s memory will return. Connie is in a bad mood when it comes to Gabi."
Thursday, September 12
"Tate tries to calm a furious Holly. EJ issues a threat to Kristen. Marlena empathizes with Eric regarding his struggles with Holly. Fiona reflects on her actions."
Friday, September 13
"Marlena hypnotizes Sarah. Holly and EJ bond. Xander and Fiona share a close moment. Kristen urges Brady to fight for his future."
New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.