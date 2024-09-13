The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 16-20

It's a new week in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16-20.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of September 16-20

General Hospital spoilers week of September 16-20

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of September 16-20

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16

"Nick and Mariah learn troubling news, Victoria makes a decision about her future with Cole, and Daniel vows to protect Lucy."

Tuesday, September 17

"Sharon clears the air with Daniel, Phyllis plots her next move, and Billy stands his ground with Chelsea."

Wednesday, September 18

"Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, Claire confides in Cole, and Victoria faces a moral dilemma."

Thursday, September 19

"Phyllis strategizes with Billy, Devon and Nate give Lily unsolicited advice, and Sharon covers her tracks."

Friday, September 20

"Victor loses patience with Victoria’s need to help Billy, Nick seeks counsel to help Sharon, Adam and Chelsea fear their mistakes will hurt Connor, and Mariah catches Sharon in a lie."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 9: "Victor acquires ammunition against Billy, Kyle and Summer call a truce, and Nate and Audra go public with their relationship."

Tuesday, September 10: "Nick and Mariah form a plan to help Sharon, Chelsea is forced to defend herself, and Sally makes a decision about her future with Adam."

Wednesday, September 11: "Phyllis gives Nick a reality check about Sharon, Daniel catches Lucy in a lie, and Mariah makes a surprising discovery."

Thursday, September 12: "Victor catches Audra going rogue, Jack makes a promise to Diane, and Victoria and Lily share a heated exchange."

Friday, September 13: "Victor pushes Diane’s buttons, Audra plots her revenge against Kyle, and Phyllis shares a proposition with Billy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.