The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 16-20
Here's what's coming up this week in Genoa City.
It's a new week in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16-20.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of September 16-20
General Hospital spoilers week of September 16-20
Days of Our Lives spoilers week of September 16-20
Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, September 16
"Nick and Mariah learn troubling news, Victoria makes a decision about her future with Cole, and Daniel vows to protect Lucy."
Tuesday, September 17
"Sharon clears the air with Daniel, Phyllis plots her next move, and Billy stands his ground with Chelsea."
Wednesday, September 18
"Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, Claire confides in Cole, and Victoria faces a moral dilemma."
Thursday, September 19
"Phyllis strategizes with Billy, Devon and Nate give Lily unsolicited advice, and Sharon covers her tracks."
Friday, September 20
"Victor loses patience with Victoria’s need to help Billy, Nick seeks counsel to help Sharon, Adam and Chelsea fear their mistakes will hurt Connor, and Mariah catches Sharon in a lie."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, September 9: "Victor acquires ammunition against Billy, Kyle and Summer call a truce, and Nate and Audra go public with their relationship."
Tuesday, September 10: "Nick and Mariah form a plan to help Sharon, Chelsea is forced to defend herself, and Sally makes a decision about her future with Adam."
Wednesday, September 11: "Phyllis gives Nick a reality check about Sharon, Daniel catches Lucy in a lie, and Mariah makes a surprising discovery."
Thursday, September 12: "Victor catches Audra going rogue, Jack makes a promise to Diane, and Victoria and Lily share a heated exchange."
Friday, September 13: "Victor pushes Diane’s buttons, Audra plots her revenge against Kyle, and Phyllis shares a proposition with Billy."
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.