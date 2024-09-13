The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 16: Taylor's plans revealed?

Hope (Annika Noelle) finds that her world is coming apart as Hope for the future's fate hangs in the balance and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) holds the key. Meanwhile, the reasons for Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) return to Los Angeles suddenly become much clearer. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 16.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of September 16-20

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of September 16-20

General Hospital spoilers week of September 16-20

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of September 16-20

Last week, Hope made it clear to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she's not going to pursue Finn (Tanner Novlan), but there was a "but" hanging heavily in the air. The tension between Hope and Steffy is leading to an even bigger divide between Brooke and Taylor, too.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of September 16 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Preview for next week.Hope: I think it's best for both of us if we don't spend time together.Why is he making that stupid face? Didn't he get a clear message that Steffy doesn't want that either? Oy.Yay, Hope. 👏#TeamHope #FreeHopeFromPropDuty #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Q3u9doAwGVSeptember 13, 2024

Brooke is worried about Hope, and she's especially concerned that Hope could cross the line with Finn. So she makes the decision to visit the good doctor, and in the preview we see that she goes as far to tell him that she's worried about Steffy's motivations. Hope is in a vulnerable situation right now and Steffy could "upend" Hope's life very easily. We're not sure why she'd turn to Finn of all people, but perhaps Brooke is desperate to help her daughter.

Speaking of Hope, there's an interesting conversation at Il Giardino where she tells Finn that they probably shouldn't spend any time together. This is interesting because his expression is one of confusion, leading us to wonder whether Hope truly is suffering from delusions.

And lastly there's a conversation between Taylor and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). We've been wondering why she returned to LA at that particular moment and it looks like she's not going to sit back and watch as Brooke steals her man. For whatever it's worth, she lets him know how much she has always loved him, and always will love him. Does that mean a reunion is in the future for them?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.