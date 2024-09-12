The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 12, 2024: Katie and Poppy talk

Katie and Poppy have a difficult conversation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 12, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to know what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says she will regret. Steffy won’t allow Hope to be her mother.

Meanwhile, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she has to force Hope to stay away from Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Finn is surprised to learn that Poppy will be staying with Li (Naomi Matsuda). Li thinks it’s for the best, noting that Poppy is in shock after what happened. Her heart breaks for her sister.

Katie (Heather Tom) is at Bill’s house when Poppy (Romy Park) walks in. Katie is surprised to see her, knowing that she was going to be staying with Li. Poppy doesn’t seem surprised at all, believing that Katie is there because she heard that Poppy was going to be away.

Li notes that it’s going to be a difficult transition for Poppy to not have her daughter with her. Finn can understand it.

Poppy is there to pick up some clothes. Katie says she was there with her son and they were all talking about how awful it has been for her. Katie is glad to see her because she wants to apologize.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooke understands why Taylor is concerned about Hope and Finn, but Taylor isn’t worried about Finn. She’s worried about Hope.

Hope insists that she is so sorry for what happened. Maybe if she hadn’t kissed Finn, Steffy never would have been kidnapped. But she won’t allow Steffy to continue attacking Brooke.

Finn says it’s nice to hear Li being sympathetic to Poppy. Li understands what he’s saying. She knows her sister has lost Luna forever because she’s not the girl everyone thought she was. Finn says Luna will probably be locked up forever for what she did. Li feels terrible that her sister has to go through this.

Poppy says Katie doesn’t owe her an apology after all that Luna has done. Poppy knows how hard it was for Katie to see that Bill had a long-lost daughter, even though it wasn’t true. Katie says she thought the lies were from Poppy, so she still needs to apologize. Poppy says that Luna is an extension of her so she was part of it. Katie says she was wrong about Poppy and she shouldn’t blame herself.

Taylor says she actually considers Hope to be very trustworthy, but she hasn’t been acting like herself for a while. First Thomas, now Finn. Brooke thinks Taylor is psychoanalyzing Hope, but Taylor asks where Hope learned the behavior.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says that Brooke has a history of breaking up marriages and Taylor has a history of not standing up for herself. She knows Hope is like her mother, and she won’t allow her to use her tricks to try to entrap Finn.

Finn is proud of how his mother wants to spend more time with Poppy. She didn’t hesitate to step up for Poppy, and that could be the one positive thing to come out of this. Li warns him to take it one day at a time, but she says Poppy will never lose her. She doesn’t see a future for her and Bill.

Poppy appreciates that Katie apologized, and Poppy apologizes for thinking that she and Luna finally found their place. Not only that, but she killed people to make it happen. Katie says the real tragedy is that Luna acted the way she did when Bill would have accepted her regardless of the paternity results. But now Katie gets to be there with Bill and their child. Poppy still loves Bill, though, and she’s keeping the dream of being with him alive.

Brooke says the last thing Hope wants is to go after Steffy’s husband after all the years of being with Liam while he was pining after Steffy. Taylor says that she is concerned for Hope, particularly on a professional level.

Steffy wonders if Hope would rather that she was still locked in the cage. She pledges to be very vigilant about Hope, and she suggests that Hope accept the new reality that she needs to stay far away from Finn.

Taylor reveals her conversation with Brooke to Steffy, saying that she told Brooke that she needs to rein Hope in. Taylor mentions that Brooke seems genuinely concerned about Steffy and worried about Hope. Finn walks in and greets Steffy. Taylor thanks him again for finding her. She had faith that their story wasn’t over yet, and it isn’t. Their love and connection is too strong for them to be torn apart. Taylor watches as they share a hug.

Hope tells her mother that trying to apologize to Steffy ended with a lecture. Brooke doesn’t like Steffy’s attitude, but she reminds Hope that what happened was wrong. Hope says that everyone is grateful that Steffy is ok and happy to have her back at work. But she’s tired of Steffy’s thinly veiled threats. Maybe she shouldn’t feel bad about the kiss. Hope has been through everything with Liam, Thomas and now her line. Brooke is appalled that Hope still cares about Finn. Hope doesn’t want to see him with someone who doesn’t treat him right. Brooke wants to know if Hope is really saying that she doesn’t want to see Finn with someone she doesn’t want him to be with. Hope remains silent.