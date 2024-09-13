The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 13, 2024: Hope's world collapses

Steffy gets some information about Hope’s line while Bill and Katie share a moment in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 13, 2024.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) questions Hope (Annika Noelle) about how she thinks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t appreciate Finn (Tanner Novlan) the way Hope thinks she should.

Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy share a hug in the office while Taylor (Rebecca Budig) looks on. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walk in and they need to talk about Hope’s line.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Crew Morrow) sit down for a meal at Il Giardino. Will asks if it’s safe now, and Liam says it is now that their "fake sister" is in jail. (What about Sheila???) Liam asks Will how he’s doing with the "dad stuff" happening.

Katie (Heather Tom) is on the phone when Bill (Don Diamont) walks in. He’s happy to see that she’s still there. Katie says he just missed Poppy, which piques his interest.

Will admits that he can’t believe what happened and he feels bad that Bill is upset about losing Luna. Liam says he was excited for their father, but it was a little weird. When Will asks if Liam ever got to spend time with Luna, Liam says he didn’t. Will is happy to know that Bill is safe.

Katie says Poppy was picking up things to stay with her sister. Bill says they hadn’t explored their future because Poppy is trying to process everything. He asks Katie if they "played nice" and Katie says it was a chance for her to apologize.

Steffy wants to know what they’re talking about. Taylor offers to leave with Finn, but Ridge says it’s ok. Steffy knows that Hope’s line is struggling.

Brooke tells her daughter that she can’t fall in love with another woman’s husband. "Put Finn out of your mind," Brooke says. But the message doesn’t seem to be getting across to Hope.

Liam agrees that all that matters is Bill being safe. They have no idea what Luna might have done and it looks like Katie was right to be worried, though she’d been more worried about Poppy than Luna. Liam says Katie still has an instinct, and Liam wonders if Will is still hoping they’ll get back together.

Bill praises Katie for knowing something was off. Katie says that he had no reason to suspect anything given the positive paternity test that Li administered. She admits she should have been more excited, but Bill appreciates that Katie still looks after him after all he did to her. Katie says they can’t hold on to the resentment and pain because it doesn’t do anyone any good. He smiles at her, telling her that she’s the wisest person he knows.

Finn and Taylor want to leave, but Steffy points out that she would just tell them what happens afterward. Carter says he ran some numbers and the future doesn’t look good. Ridge says they need to make a decision.

Hope says Brooke doesn’t need to say anything else, but Brooke isn’t sure she’s hearing her. Going after someone else’s man will just lead to misery.

Liam presses Will on his thoughts about Bill and Katie getting back together, and Will says that "anything’s possible." Liam points out that Will might not want them to get back together because of what he put her through. He can see that Will is scared that Bill will break his mother’s heart again.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie and Bill joke about her being the smartest person in the room. He sings her praises, including that she’s the only person who really understands him. He asks her if she’s happy.

Ridge says that they need to get Hope into the room for the next part of the discussion. Steffy knows Hope won’t react well to it.

Hope tells her mother that she knows she made a mistake. Brooke wants her to be careful because it can get ugly. She wants Hope to learn from her and not repeat her mistakes. Hope says it’s not a mistake to follow your heart, and she points out that Steffy is bossy and vindictive and tries to control people’s lives. In fact, she’s about to reach her breaking point. Hope gets a text from Steffy and tells her mother she’s being "summoned."

Ridge says he hopes that Hope is ready for a difficult conversation. Taylor asks if Ridge is going to end Hope for the Future, and Steffy looks concerned. She knows what’s about to happen.

As they eat, Will says he’s not a little kid anymore and he doesn’t need his parents to be together. Liam asks what would happen if they were together. Wil says he could get behind it if Bill treats his mother the way she deserves.

Bill says she thinks about Katie a lot. She was the one he came home to, the "smile at the end of the day." Now he’s alone when he gets home and he wonders if she’s happy where she is. It’s important that she’s happy where she is. She says she is much happier that Will is home. He presses her about whether she’s excited about the three of them spending more time together. While they’re not married, they still have a beautiful little family.

Carter says no one wants to make cuts but profits matter. Hope walks in with Brooke and is surprised to see everyone there. Steffy says she told them they can stay. Brooke is on the defense, saying they don’t have a scrubs or straightjacket line. Hope asks about Brooke’s Bedroom and its success, but Carter presents the numbers and Ridge points out that she had time and nothing has changed. Hope says that the actual numbers could be better. Ridge presents the case and says they can’t run a business on being hopeful. Hope begs for a chance to finish the quarter, but then she looks at Steffy and realizes that they’re not going to give her a chance. She’s stunned.