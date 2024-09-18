The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 18, 2024: about that kiss

Brooke confronts Finn about the kiss, while Taylor and Ridge share a moment in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 18, 2024.

We kick things off at Eric's (John McCook) house, where he's hosting Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Taylor loves the Forrester home and Eric says that it's her home, too. Ridge agrees.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives Liam (Scott Clifton) Beth's gymnastics bag. He's glad to see her after her ordeal and asks how she's doing.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) in his office when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stops by. He asks if everything is okay and she says she needs to speak with him about her daughter.

Eric says they're all lucky to have Taylor back for as long as she'll be there. Eric knows that Steffy is glad she's back, and Ridge knows their grandkids are happy, too. She knows she's missed a lot but she's glad to be back.

In Malibu, Liam admits it was incredible how Finn came through for her. She says Finn knew something was wrong and Liam says they're all grateful he followed his instincts when everyone else told him not to. Steffy thinks back to being locked in the cage and Finn bursting through the door to save her. She sighs, which makes Liam concerned. She points out that none of it would have happened if Hope hadn't kissed Finn.

Finn knows Brooke is there to talk about the kiss. Brooke tells him to forget about it, he can't allow it to cause more trouble than it already has.

Eric and Taylor are watching videos of the kids, but Eric is interrupted by a work call, leaving Ridge and Taylor alone. She tells Ridge it feels so right being there with him in the house. She admits she's still concerned about Steffy and what happened with Luna. It's good that Luna is locked up in jail, Taylor says, but threats still exist. Like Hope and the kiss.

Brooke tells Finn to forget the kiss and move on with his life. Finn says he has put it past him completely. Brooke admits she's worried about Steffy doing something to upend Hope's life in retaliation.

Liam still can't understand Hope's decision to kiss Finn. Steffy says she can sum it all up in one word: Logan. Liam gives her a knowing look. He's well aware of the Logan family history, and he knows where Steffy is going with this.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn reminds Brooke that Steffy could have cancelled Hope's fashion line, but she didn't, she gave Hope another chance. However, Brooke reveals that Steffy threatened Hope and told her not to talk to Finn anymore. Brooke is hoping Finn can talk to Steffy and get through to her about being less harsh with Hope. Maybe he can end the rivalry between Hope and Steffy for good.

Liam says Steffy's frustration with Hope is valid, but maybe there's more to it. Steffy says she's a Logan and that's how they are. Her mother went after Steffy's father. Steffy won't allow Hope to follow in her mother's footsteps. Liam can't imagine Hope trying to break up a family, but Steffy reminds him that she kissed Finn.

Taylor still doesn't understand how Hope could just walk up to Finn and kiss him. She calls it a learned behavior and says she's seen it with lots of her patients. Hope's behavior is troubling and they need to protect Steffy.

Steffy tells Liam that Hope was building a friendship with Finn and she took advantage of their friendship. She's concerned about what Hope could do next. Liam is concerned, too, because Hope hasn't been herself for a while now. Steffy doesn't think he can get through to her. Finn arrives and Liam says he was there to grab the gym bag and check on Steffy. Before he leaves, Liam tells Finn again that he's glad he rescued Steffy.

After Liam leaves, Steffy greets her husband with another kiss. Finn says that Brooke visited him at the office and told him she wants Steffy and Hope to have peace. She also told him about Steffy's threat. Finn reassures his wife that he isn't looking for anything to change because he's utterly devoted to her. Steffy likes the sound of that.

Ridge smiles as he tells Taylor there's so much of Taylor in Steffy. Taylor says Ridge always knows what to say. Taylor admits she has a confession to make: she saw Brooke and Ridge in Monaco. She thinks back to watching the couple sharing a kiss from afar. She had an appointment there and happened to see them. It made her think about the last time she'd been in LA and she wanted to come back. She loves her work but it's also a sacrifice because it keeps her away. Ridge says she's always welcome there. Taylor says that after seeing them in Monaco it makes her realize she needs to be "home" too.