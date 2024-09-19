The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 19, 2024: Steffy and Finn turn up the heat

Steffy and Finn share an intimate moment in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 19, 2024.

We begin today at the Forrester Mansion, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) reminds Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) how he’s always so busy when he’s working, and that’s why she didn’t say she was in Monaco.

At Forrester Creations, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) says she’s fielding lots of calls about Luna. Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) say that they have no comments and the important thing is that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is safe. All thanks to Finn (Tanner Novlan).

In Malibu, Steffy and Finn share a kiss on the couch. He admits she was right about Hope and he reassures her that he didn’t kiss Hope back. Steffy knows that. All he wants to do is to kiss his gorgeous wife. He can’t believe he almost lost her, and he can’t help but think about what could have happened if he wasn’t there. Steffy knew he’d know something was wrong and he’d find her. They share a hug.

Katie says Finn is amazing for his ability to track Steffy down. Donna says it’s true love when they have a bond like that, and they’ll always find their way back to each other. Donna sees that connection between Brooke and Ridge. She smiles.

Ridge wishes Taylor would have told him she was in Monaco. He would have made time for her. She points out that he knows why she didn’t tell him she was there.

Steffy tells Finn how much she needs this time alone with him. She jokes that it has been crowded since she got back, and he says people care about her. But he understands she needs time to adjust. Steffy just wants real time with her husband. While she was locked up, she kept thinking about how scared she was of never seeing Finn again. She could see his face and it killed her to think she may never see him again. He hugs her and vows that he’ll never let her go again.

Donna points out that after such a terrible ordeal, it had a very sweet and heroic ending. Some couples are like that. Brooke teases her about her relationship with Eric, noting that Logans have been lucky with love. Katie wishes she had more of that luck, but they point out that she had a great time with Bill. Mostly.

Taylor didn’t want to interrupt his time with Brooke. She doesn’t think Monte Carlo would have been the place to run into an ex, and she doubts that Brooke would have liked seeing her there during her big moment. But she’s glad that she’s able to reconnect with Ridge now. He’s confused that she feels like he’s lost touch.

Katie remembers Brooke and Ridge in the early days and how she was in awe of their magical relationship. It’s a relationship that’s grown stronger over the years. Brooke says their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Donna says they’re an amazing couple. Brooke knows Donna has a great relationship with Eric, and she points out that Katie could reconnect with Bill in the future.

Taylor is proud that they get along so well. They start talking about Phoebe and the tragedy of losing her. Taylor hopes to see her again someday. Ridge, too, loves the memories but he admits her face goes out of focus sometimes when he thinks of her. He sees a lot of Phoebe in Kelly. He marvels that their kids have kids. Taylor notes that life is fleeting and even when she was away, she would always look toward her family. He hopes she can stick around now.

Finn and Steffy are about to make the most of their alone time, in the bedroom, of course. And they make very good use of it, surrounded by candles and flowers. Later, the loving couple is in bed and Finn tells Steffy that she’s so beautiful. She loves how he makes her feel safe. He calls her the reason for everything he does, and that’s why he belongs to her. "Your faith kept me alive," Steffy tells him. They share a passionate kiss.

Katie says that Brooke’s relationship with Ridge is so special. Donna says they’ve overcome so many obstacles, and then the sisters pair up and joke about an "obstacle" that keeps popping up. Brooke admits she used to be worried that Taylor was going to try to steal Ridge away from her, but now she has full faith in Ridge.

Ridge tells Taylor that everyone wants her to stay in LA. Steffy and the kids want her there. "I want you here," Ridge says. Taylor points out one person who doesn’t want her there, but Ridge says that’s not fair because Brooke knows what Taylor means to his family. Taylor asks why they haven’t been married yet. He admits it’s not something they’ve discussed, and they’ve both done big ceremonies before. He jokes that she’s trying to analyze him but she swears she’s not. Taylor credits him with helping to shape her as a woman and she always thought they would grow old together. She calls him the love of her life, and he always will be.