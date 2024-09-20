Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of September 23-27

It's officially fall in Salem and there's plenty of drama to keep things interesting. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 23-27.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23

"Jada realizes just how crazy Connie is. Paulina offers Melinda EJ’s job. Gabi thanks EJ for his heroic actions. Happy that they are alive, Ava takes care of Stefan. Johnny and Chanel make some time for romance."

Tuesday, September 24

"The new Body & Soul cast has a photoshoot. Chanel learns she has to be intimate with Alex. Johnny approaches Leo to make some changes to the script. Bonnie and Hattie come to blows!"

Wednesday, September 25

"Sarah begs Xander to not go after Brady. Brady and Eric catch up. Holly interrupts Tate and Sophia as they start to bond. Maggie is shocked by what she learns from Fiona."

Thursday, September 26

"Brady is drugged. Tate catches Holly snooping. EJ and Eric clash over Holly. Xander makes a confession to Sarah."

Friday, September 27

"Sarah reveals to Fiona what she remembered the night of the accident. Chanel gets mad at Johnny for going behind her back. Xander is thwarted by Jada. Alex and Stephanie spend some quality time together. Brady brings Eric up to speed on something odd that went down."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of September 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16

"Maggie and Sarah commiserate over a failed therapy session. Fiona reveals a shocking secret to Xander. A grieving Stephanie is comforted by Alex. Chad is taken aback by Abigail’s defensive behavior."

Tuesday, September 17

"Stefan gives Paulina damning information. Rafe shares a vague memory with Jada. Connie shares some big news with Melinda. Gabi has a suggestion for EJ."

Wednesday, September 18

"Roman offers to help Rafe. Jada is stunned by what she finds in Connie’s bed. Gabi is caught by surprise where Connie is concerned. Ava decides to accept Stefan’s offer."

Thursday, September 19

"Stefan insults Ava. Mark and Abigail deal with a threat. Steve questions Clyde. Connie continues with her plan for revenge on Gabi and Melinda. Kristen shares her suspicions with Chad once again that Abigail isn’t what she seems."

Friday, September 20

"EJ makes a shocking discovery. Chad is deeply moved when Abigail has a memory. Connie’s final plan comes to an explosive climax. Ava and Stefan are in a life-threatening situation."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.