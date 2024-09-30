General Hospital spoilers: Lucky is safe, but where are Laura and Kevin?

Before General Hospital fans breathe too much of a sigh of relief now that Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Holly (Emma Samms), Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) are headed safely back to Port Charles, we have to bring up the fact that Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) are missing.

Back on August 28, Laura and Kevin made up their minds to go look for Lucky in Africa as they hoped he’d be a donor match for Lulu who is in desperate need of a liver. The duo wasn’t aware of the danger Lucky was in at the time, but they were determined to find him. Laura even asked Tracy (Jane Elliot) to look after baby Ace while they were gone. So fast forward to the present day, with Lucky having been found, and the question we now have is where are Laura and Kevin?

During Jason and Anna’s heroic rescue at Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound, Laura and Kevin were nowhere to be found. Heck, to our recollection, we don’t even know if the pair even made it to Africa. So this has left us to wonder, have Kevin and Laura been kidnapped and in need of saving? Are General Hospital writers cooking up a big storyline?

Charles Shaughnessy, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s certainly in the realm of possibility that Laura and Kevin are indeed in trouble. We can imagine a scenario in which the pair was headed to Africa but were intercepted by an enemy from their past, someone such as Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). He certainly has an axe to grind with them.

For those fans ready to shoot down this theory because Victor died on the Haunted Star following the WSB’s drone attack in 2023, it’s worth mentioning that Victor has faked his death on a few occasions, only to resurface more villainous each time. Plus, Cassadines surviving gunshots, bombs and other life-or-death situations is like a family trait.

We should also point out that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) haven’t been heard from or seen since leaving Port Charles to escape John and the FBI. Is it possible that Victor has kidnapped Valentin, Charlotte, Laura and Kevin in a twisted plot of revenge? We can’t rule it out.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .