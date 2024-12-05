General Hospital spoilers: Carly helping Anna leads Brennan to expose Anna’s secret?

From the moment General Hospital’s Brennan (Charles Mesure) first arrived in Port Charles to help run the Pikeman group alongside Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), he’s been drawn to Carly (Laura Wright), complimenting her beauty and fiery spirit.

Although she was warned to stay away from Brennan, even when he was arrested and hauled to prison, Carly continued to befriend him and sought out his wise counsel as she was dealing with her John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) problem. As viewers know, Brennan was eventually released from prison and took care of the John Cates’ issue for Carly, and the two have continued their flirtatious friendship.

Then as he was named the head of the Port Charles division of the WSB, Carly leaned on her new “friend” again to track down Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) in Africa, and to later save the lives of Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes), who went to save Lucky from Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Although to some, the dynamic between Carly and Brennan seems to be based on favors he does for her, we tend to believe they have chemistry. Unfortunately, their moments alone together are often interrupted, and their potential romance won’t be supported by her bestie — Jason.

Finola Hughes and Steve Burton in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

In the face of their will-they-won’t-they courtship, Anna throws another wrench their way during the week of December 2. Port Charles’ top cop asks Carly to plant a bug on Brennan in an effort to track down Valentin. With Lulu (Alexa Havins) now awake, Anna has a renewed interest in tracking down Valentin in order to find Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Charlotte would probably be thrilled her mother is no longer in a coma. Unfortunately, there are no leads as to Valentin’s whereabouts, and Anna thinks Brennan may be the key to locating him. Hence, Anna pressuring Carly to help find her cousin by betraying her possible love interest.

Given how pro-family Carly has been when it comes to the Spencer clan lately, she’ll likely agree to help Anna as it helps her cousins. However, it’s not hard to imagine that after Carly plants the bug, Brennan finds it and immediately suspects Carly planted it. He may become upset and call her out on the betrayal, but she may explain that Anna informed her the move was the best way to find Charlotte.

We suspect Brennan won’t be too upset after Carly explains her rationale, but we also believe he may turn his attention to Anna. Could he have her followed and catch her in a close moment with Jason? Could he bug Anna’s office or home and overhear a conversation between Anna and Jason discussing their kiss in Africa? Should Brennan learn of their shared attraction, he may tell Carly to sour her opinion of Anna, and of Jason to a degree.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charles Mesure in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Carly has never been a fan of anyone who has dated or been involved with Jason (she eventually came around with Sam [Kelly Monaco]), so if she hears about a potential romance with Anna, she may turn on Anna. And let’s face it, it’s not like Carly and Anna were friends from the beginning; Carly and Anna’s daughter Robin (Kimberly McCullough) are like oil and water.

As far as Jason, Carly probably wouldn’t be happy that her best friend has been keeping secrets from her. However, besides her kids, grandchildren and brother, Jason is the one person who Carly will never turn her back on. So if Brennan hopes to get in between that bond, he may want to think again.

With all that being said, we just think it’s time Carly learns about Anna and Jason, and how soapy is it if the messenger is Brennan. What do you think?