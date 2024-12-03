General Hospital spoilers: Carly finds out about Drew’s betrayal, but from who?

Call us stunned, as we can’t believe it’s been weeks since General Hospital's Michael (Chad Duell) learned that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) slept with Drew (Cameron Mathison), and yet Carly (Laura Wright) doesn’t know. Despite her bestie Jason (Steve Burton) learning all the sordid details, he refuses to clue her in, trying to respect Michael’s privacy. Heck, Carly doesn’t even know about the Independence Day kiss between Willow and Drew, and James (Gary James Fuller) was offering up that information freely.

With that being said, Carly is bound to find out sooner or later that her firstborn son was betrayed by his wife and uncle, who happens to be Carly’s ex. In no scenario can we imagine Carly not being furious. She’s a mama bear and doesn’t like seeing her children hurt. Let’s not forget, when she blamed Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) for Michael going to prison for Claudia's (Sarah Joy Brown) demise, she set out to destroy his relationship with Lulu. Carly has also made a life-long enemy out of Ava (Maura West) for what she did to Morgan (Bryan Craig).

So if Carly is to find out the truth with Michael, Willow and Drew, we have to ask how? We can again rule out Jason being her source, as he’s determined not to spill the beans. For that matter, Drew and Willow aren’t likely to reveal their own betrayal.

Katelyn MacMullen and Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If we had to guess, we think Michael may actually come clean to his mom. With Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) suspecting she’s pregnant with Michael’s baby, the young woman may share the baby news with Michael soon. That may leave him reeling about what to do when it comes to the future of his family with WIllow and his new child. It’s possible he finally turns to Carly for some motherly advice.

Should Michael not enlighten Carly, we can also picture her finding out by overhearing some information. For example, it’s possible that Carly overhears Sasha and Michael talking about the pregnancy. Carly may interrupt and express her discontent with Sasha and Michael cheating on Willow, only for Michael to defend Sasha by telling the whole truth.

Regardless of how Carly figures it out, we think after the shock wears off, she’ll have more than a few choice words for Drew. She’ll probably lecture him about how much he’s changed for the worse over the course of a year, and she’ll likely deduce that him hurting Michael is the reason Jason attacked him. If Drew continues to be his newly arrogant self, he’ll probably dismiss Carly’s tongue-lashing.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now when it comes to Willow, we don’t think Carly will set out to destroy her like the old Carly may have done. Not only is Carly a bit more mature these days, but she respects Willow as the mother of her grandchildren. Plus, Carly has come to see Willow as her own, so even knowing what Willow did to Michael, Carly may be reluctant to dress her down or punish her.

It’s because of Carly’s love and respect for Willow that we think there’s a small chance Carly may attempt to repair Michael and Willow's marriage, or at least get the two on the same page so they can effectively co-parent for the kids' sake. Carly may even take things further and be a sounding board for Willow after Willow learns Nina (Cynthia Watros) also slept with Drew. Although, we suspect Willow may also turn to TJ (Tajh Bellow) and kick off a new romance.

All in all, we can’t wait to see how Carly reacts to this “love square” news. Oh, and when she learns that Drew also slept with Nina making this a “love pentagon,” we bet Carly will deliver some epic zingers Nina’s way.