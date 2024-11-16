It’s time for General Hospital’s Lucky to settle down

There’s no way that General Hospital’s Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) can just pick up his wild chaotic life as an international man of mystery now. It’s time for Lucky to grow up and stay put.

From a practical standpoint, we just got Jonathan Jackson back as Lucky and we can’t lose him so soon. It’s been wonderful to have him back, and the palpable chemistry he and Rebecca Herbst have is a joy to watch. It will make even a hard-hearted cynic think true love may be possible.

But aside from that, it’s essential for the character’s growth that Lucky stay in Port Charles this time and stop racing all over the globe putting himself in dangerous situations trying to help strangers. His family and friends at home need him more than strangers on another continent.

Sam’s death

All of the people who were close to Sam (Kelly Monaco) are going to be grieving her death for a long time. And many of those people are like family or are family to Lucky. Sam died saving his little sister. Lucky owes Sam a great debt. One way that he can pay that debt to her is to stay put and take care of the people she loved.

Jason (Steve Burton), who has been a friend to Lucky, is deeply troubled at losing what may have been the love of his life.

Jason is concerned about Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and the other kids, so he’s putting his own grief aside. Perhaps Lucky’s strength and friendship could help Jason when the grief catches up with him. Because it will catch up to him.

Lulu needs her brother and Aiden needs his father

Another reason why Lucky needs to stay in Port Charles is that Lulu (Alexa Havins), his sister, is going to need him. So far it seems like the transplant was a success. However, Lulu hasn’t woken up and they don’t know when she will.

But when she does wake up, Lulu could use her brother’s support. There’s no way to know what she’s aware of while she’s comatose. She will need Lucky’s guidance and support during her re-entry to the world eventually.

Lulu is going to have a hard road ahead adjusting to all the changes that have happened. The kids have grown, Dante is now grieving for Sam and Lulu will need to catch up with the changes in the world before she can start living again. She won’t be able to just instantly go back to her old life. Lucky came back from Africa to save his sister. He wasn’t able to be her donor, but he can still save her by staying put and being there for her. Lulu needs him. Laura needs him.

Lucky also needs to be there for Aiden (Colin Cassidy). Just because Aiden is nearly grown, doesn’t mean he should continue to go without Lucky present. He needs a father he can trust and depend on to help him figure out what path to take in life. He’s always had his mother’s love and guidance, but he needs his father’s too.

Being around Aiden may be another reminder for Lucky of how he’s failed the people he loves. But Lucky needs to get over that. He’s put his own feelings in front of everyone else’s for a long time. Now is the time for Lucky to acknowledge the people he’s hurt and do what’s best for them, not what is the most comfortable for himself.

True love is still possible

It’s no secret that I think Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky will still end up together. They have an unbreakable bond, despite everything that’s happened to keep them apart. Just recently Holly (Emma Samms) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) got a chance to live happily ever after, and their happy ending took much longer.

But first, Lucky has to prove that he’s a man and not a scared little boy running away every time things get emotionally uncomfortable. Elizabeth never had the option to run away when things got hard. Just because Lucky makes the excuse that he’s leaving to help others and hides his negative feelings by doing good deeds, doesn’t mean he isn’t just running away.

It’s time for Lucky to face his feelings and be present for the people he loves. If he can do that, he and Elizabeth have a chance to have a real adult relationship built on communication and trust. Their connection is real, but it can only become a powerful forever connection when they are both bringing their best selves to the table.