General Hospital spoilers: Quartermaine party ruined by a surprise video of Willow and Drew?

With many longtime General Hospital fans a bit disenchanted by the fact they didn’t get a proper Thanksgiving episode this year, which includes a Quartermaine pizza dinner, they may find that the powers that be are making it up to them in a major way during the week of December 9.

The Quartermaines are hosting a festive holiday event at the mansion, and from the looks of the following promo video, the party won’t be quite that merry. In fact, given all the surprised faces shown in the clip and the angry yelling from what sounds like Carly (Laura Wright), we’d venture to say this shindig is about to end in chaos.

Now what could leave so many at the Quartermaine Estate speechless and Carly infuriated? A few things we suppose, but we think the partygoers are about to be treated to the big reveal that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) slept together in the kids' playroom. While we doubt neither Willow nor Drew will feel compelled to announce their affair in a room full of partygoers, we do think there’s a chance that their cheating scandal becomes public knowledge thanks to the video footage from the nanny cam that caught the forbidden moment of lust.

Viewers will recall that Michael (Chad Duell) learned his wife was cheating with his uncle after he saw the nanny cam footage. Outside of Jason (Steve Burton) and Curtis (Donnell Turner), Michael hasn’t shared what he knows with anyone, not even Willow or Drew. However, Michael has been plotting against Drew to take Aurora from him, so that leaves us to wonder. Is it possible that a vengeful Michael will wait until a big family gathering to play the clip to embarrass Willow and Drew, and get some satisfactory revenge for their betrayal?

Sure it’s possible, but we have some doubts. Michael knows Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), Rocco (Finn Carr) and Drew (Cosette Abinante) just lost Sam (Kelly Monaco) and moved into the mansion. Would he really do something that causes even more tension in the kids’ new home?

Plus, knowing Drew would be embarrassed and perhaps too embarrassed to continue living at the Quartermaines, would Michael show the clip if that could lead to Drew moving him and Scout to DC, separating her from her Danny and Rocco? When Michael becomes “Dark Michael,” he can be one of the most vindictive people in Port Charles. But he does care about his younger cousins and nephew.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

So if the video is shown during the party and Michael isn’t to blame, who is? We’d venture to guess Tracy (Jane Elliot). She, Ned (Wally Kurth) and even Cody (Josh Kelly) have been looking for a way to humble Drew lately, and a cheating scandal of this magnitude would certainly do that. Additionally, Tracy is a bit more vindictive than Michael, so she is less likely to think twice about publicly embarrassing Drew because of kids.

It’s worth noting that Tracy may have also received footage from the nanny camera of Willow and Drew’s escapades. During that timeframe, she was still looking after baby Ace for Laura (Genie Francis), so she may have had her phone set up to receive motion-activated footage as well. Tracy could have been sitting on the information of the infidelity, waiting for the perfect time to use it.

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t raise the possibility that the video is somehow played at the party by accident. Perhaps, one of the smaller children has started doing something adorable in the playroom, and one of the adults attempts to play the footage for the family and the guests. It’s not hard to imagine that the adult in question attempts to play the adorable clip only to play the video of Drew and Willow instead.

Again, for now, we just suspect footage of Willow and Drew will be shown at the Quartermaine party. However, if we are right, it won’t really matter how the video gets out as all eyes will be on the major drama that’s sure to follow.