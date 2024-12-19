General Hospital spoilers: Willow finds out about Drew and Nina from…?

Like many General Hospital watchers, we’re still waiting on the other shoes to drop in this twisted love pentagon between Nina (Cynthia Watros), Drew (Cameron Mathison), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

While it’s now very public knowledge that Willow and Drew slept together behind Michael’s back, very few people know that Michael slept with Sasha or that Nina and Drew slept together before Drew carried on an affair with her daughter. Willow is especially in the dark about both aspects, and she’s sure to experience a gut punch when she learns the truth.

But let’s focus on the fact that Drew slept with Nina. Willow has been secretly pining away after Drew for months, despite him being her husband’s uncle, claiming Drew is such a great guy. Her appreciation to him for saving her life has snowballed into a crush and further into a “love,” that caused Willow to destroy her family. However, she had no idea that the newly elected politician was sleeping with her mother for months. She probably would have felt differently had she known that and may never have slept with him herself.

And to be clear, Willow could have known this information if Nina had just come clean with her. Nina was aware of Willow’s growing attraction to Drew, but never once mentioned she was also interested in him and acted upon that interest.

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now Drew could have also said something to Willow about sleeping with her mom, but given his selfish trajectory lately, that was never going to happen. He wants to proverbially have his cake and eat it too. So when might Willow find out this devastating news?

We’d venture to guess she’ll learn the truth relatively soon, but given Nina and Drew’s resolve to hide what they did from her, Willow may not find out from either one of them. That leaves us to wonder who may tell her, and we have three suspects.

First up is Carly (Laura Wright). As expected, Carly is furious with Willow and Drew for hurting her son, and desperately wants revenge on Michael’s behalf. But Jason wound up talking her down in the General Hospital episode that aired on December 18. Although she agreed to let Michael handle the situation how he saw fit, she did say if the opportunity presented itself to get Drew, she’d take it.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

We can imagine a scenario in which Carly pays Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) or Brick (Stephen A. Smith) a visit and asks them to dig up dirt on Drew. Then perhaps through surveillance, one of them overhears Nina and Drew talking about sleeping together, and passes the information along to Carly via a recording. Considering how much Carly loathes Nina, Drew and Willow right about now, it’s possible she wouldn’t hesitate telling Willow that the people she trusts the most are sleeping together too.

If Carly isn’t the culprit, which we hope she is because a vengeful Carly provides must-watch TV, then perhaps Tracy (Jane Elliot) will have the honor of telling Willow. Tracy doesn’t know the juicy secret yet, but she has vowed to help Michael in all of this chaos.

She may hire someone to do some digging into Drew, Willow and Nina and learn of Drew and Nina’s actions. Considering Drew has made an enemy of Tracy, it’s not hard to believe that should she find out about Drew and Nina, that Tracy will run to Willow with the information to help ensure Drew is left with no one in his corner in Port Charles besides his young daughter.

Katelyn MacMullen and Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Finally, we can’t rule out the possibility that Willow learns about Nina and Drew from Nina and Drew by mistake. She could overhear her mom and “lover” talking about what they did, and become crushed to learn that she’s been lied to. Willow will likely regret trusting Nina and betraying Michael for his uncle.

There’s a chance that an apologetic Willow talks to Michael eventually and tries to see if there is anything she can do to save her family. But, we think his sleeping with Sasha may put a damper on that parade. Especially should it ever be revealed that Sasha is carrying Michael’s baby.

For now, show fans will have to wait and see how all these big revelations will come out. Each secret is like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.