General Hospital spoilers: Sasha rejects Michael?

While General Hospital viewers like us love to see Michael (Chad Duell) plot revenge (especially against Drew [Cameron Mathison] given his uncle has become quite the show villain in the last few months and could use a humbling), not everyone on the show’s canvas is as receptive to his brand of payback.

History shows that when a wronged Michael becomes full-on Dark Michael, he goes to extremes that push the buttons of those closest to him, even if they aren’t his target. His siblings were furious with him when he took custody of Avery away from Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright) wasn’t pleased when her son attempted to send Sonny away for gun crimes during the Pikeman fiasco and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was almost ready to end her marriage to Michael when he blackmailed Nina (Cynthia Watros) to stay away from their family.

Speaking of Willow, we think Michael’s response to her infidelity with Drew may once again alienate some of his loved ones. It’s been teased during the week of December 9 that a Quartermaine party will be ruined, and we theorized that will be due to video footage of Willow and Drew sleeping together playing in front of all the guests. Should partygoers be treated to such an eyeful, there’s a chance Michael will be behind the stunt.

After family members and friends shake off their shock about such betrayal on Willow and Drew’s part, questions could circulate about who’s responsible for putting on the scandalous show. If all roads lead to Michael, he’ll likely face some disapproving stares and comments himself.

Carly and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) for starters may be repulsed by Willow and Drew, but also take exception with Michael for putting on such an embarrassing display when he could have handled it differently. Considering Josslyn once had a video of her and Cameron (William Lipton) leaked around town and was mortified, she could blast her brother for demeaning Willow in such a way. Willow may have cheated on him, but she’s still the mother of his young children. It’s possible Carly chimes in that Scout (Cosette Abinante) just lost Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Michael humiliating Drew like this could take a toll on the young girl should she hear of it.

Chad Duell, General Hospital

Another person who may condemn Michael’s actions if he goes this route is Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Sasha and Willow are on the outs right now, but Sasha once considered her to be a close friend before she and Willow had their blowup and Sasha slept with Michael. Sasha may question how Michael could dress down a woman he claims to love and again, a mother of his children.

It’s not hard to imagine Sasha taking things a step further and keeping her pregnancy from him a secret a little longer. It’s possible she comes to fear Michael’s darker impulses and not want that energy around their child. Now she won’t be able to hide her pregnancy forever, so she’d likely have to tell him at some point they’re going to have a baby. However, with Chad Duell slated to exit General Hospital early in 2025 and no recasting news announced, will something happen to him before she shares the baby bombshell?

This is all highly speculative right now, but we anticipate Michael will join Drew and Willow in facing some disapproving stares soon. Wouldn’t you agree?