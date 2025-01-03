General Hospital spoilers: Michael rescuing Sasha and their baby ends in tragedy?

Now that it’s 2025, many General Hospital fans are on Michael (Chad Duell) watch. Towards the end of last year, Duell announced his exit from the series, and General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, confirmed the character of Michael would be going offscreen at the top of this year. Additionally, Valentini stated there are no immediate plans to recast the part.

With that information, we’re left to assume Michael will be leaving the soap in one of three ways. Either he is going to be hauled off to prison, is going to die or is going to go missing. Given his current storyline, each of these options is certainly possible.

In terms of prison, Michael could go down for his recent revenge scheme against Drew (Cameron Mathison). As viewers know, Michael got payback on his uncle for sleeping with his wife by gaining control of Aurora. However, in order for Michael to do that, he leaked a document to the public that made it appear Aurora wasn’t as profitable which caused a panic among shareholders. Then once shareholders started to sell their shares for cheap amounts, Michael came along and purchased them to gain more shares than Drew and acquire controlling interest in the business.

This wasn’t exactly the most legal of tactics. Should the SEC catch wind of Michael’s actions, he could be arrested and face time for his deeds. Who knows, he could become Nikolas’ (Adam Huss) cellmate.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Although we hate to bring up Michael’s possible murder, we feel we have to. With Cyrus (Jeff Kober) seemingly on a killing spree at the hospital, murdering patients via Digitalis, we can’t help but think Michael could become his next victim. Should Michael get in a car accident or a fight with Drew that lands him in a hospital bed, Cyrus could easily give Michael a lethal dose of the medication.

For several reasons, we hope Michael’s fate isn’t sealed in this manner. We’d hate to see Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) lose another child, and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) lose her brother so close after Dex’s (Evan Hofer) death. Plus, we tend to like Michael and rather the character not be “permanently” removed from General Hospital.

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

That leaves us with exit storyline number three which we believe is more likely to occur (though any of these theories is plausible). With Sidwell (Carlo Rota) back in Port Charles and him overhearing that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant, we have to believe she’s in grave danger. He’s still fuming that her mother Holly (Emma Samms) stole his diamonds and subsequently is responsible for almost killing him. The new show villain likely wants revenge and sees Sasha as the key to getting it. After all, it wasn’t that long ago he kidnapped her to get to Holly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should Sidwell kidnap her again, it may be Michael and not Jason (Steve Burton) who comes to her rescue. Sasha is Michael’s friend and the mother of his unborn child, so he has some great motivation to see to it that she’s unharmed. Unfortunately for Michael, he may be Jason’s nephew and Sonny’s son, but he doesn’t exactly possess their knack for fighting and getting out of a deadly bind.

It’s possible that during a rescue attempt of Sasha, Michael finds himself in a predicament where he feels he must sacrifice his life for Sasha and their baby. Then amid the sacrifice, something happens that causes him to fall off a cliff or get caught in an explosion. We can imagine that should that happen, his body won’t be immediately recovered, leaving the police and loved ones to suspect he’s gone missing or presume he's dead.

Loyal General Hospital fans know that if this scenario plays out, it’s a classic maneuver for the soap. Jason has been presumed dead after a couple of rescue attempts, Sonny went missing and was thought to be dead for months while he was in Nixon Falls with amnesia (although he was still seen on screen) and Drew also went missing and was presumed dead after an attempt on his life was made thanks to Peter August (Wes Ramsey). So Michael following in the footsteps of his uncles and father here almost seems like a natural course of action.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually happens with Michael. But, we’re certainly intrigued to see how writers will handle his departure.