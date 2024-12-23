General Hospital spoilers: Willow helps Drew regain control of Aurora?

We admittedly sat back and applauded when General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) worked with Curtis (Donnell Turner) to take control of Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) company, Aurora.

Drew has been in his “villain era” lately, selfishly sleeping with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) after carrying on a secret love affair with her mother, Nina (Cynthia Watros), for months. For Drew to be so cavalier about messing around with his nephew’s wife was the definition of betrayal. So when Michael found out and enacted a plot for revenge, we couldn’t feel sorry for the newly elected politician. However, Michael and his fans may not be able to celebrate this Aurora victory for too long.

During the week of December 16 on General Hospital, Nina went behind Willow’s back and got Martin (Michael E. Knight) to serve Michael with legal separation papers on Willow's behalf. Micahel was hoping there was a chance to save his marriage, but this bold move may mean that ship is quickly sailing. Although to be fair, Willow is still attracted to Drew and he’s still sniffing around her, so with him in the picture, Willow and Michael’s marriage was likely already doomed without Nina’s push.

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

So let’s say Willow and Michael head toward divorce. To our knowledge, they don’t have a prenup. This could mean Michael might have to share half of the assets that he acquired during the length of their marriage. Should that prove to be the case, since Michael bought those cheap Aurora shares to take over the company while he's still married to Willow, she could request to retain half if not all of those shares during a divorce proceeding.

If Willow is successful in getting those shares and stays on good terms with Drew (she still doesn’t know that he slept with her mother), she could either sell them back to him so he can regain control of the company, or she could combine her shares with Drew’s minority stake he currently owns to effectively run the business as a duo. Either way, it would undo Michael’s revenge move, and Curtis would be out as CEO of Aurora.

At the moment, this is just a theory that we have. However, it’s one that we have to consider could become a reality given we’re talking about the soaps here.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .