How are people just now realizing General Hospital’s Sidwell lives in Port Charles?

There’s a lot of chaos going on right now on General Hospital, but it still is baffling how no one realized that international villain Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) moved into Wyndemere Castle and turned it into his new villain lair.

It wasn’t that long ago that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) and other “crime fighters” based in Port Charles were tracking Sidwell’s every move. Interpol alerted Anna to Sidwell’s movements the moment he entered the US. But then he was just roaming around, shopping, and blending in with the residents of Port Charles, and no one knew aside from Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Either the WSB and the PCPD are stretched thin, or Anna and Jack are really bad at their jobs. Sidwell is still a threat. It wasn’t that long ago he kidnapped and threatened to kill Sasha (Sofia Mattson) and was ready to kill Holly (Emma Samms) to get his diamonds back.

Now he’s bought property and moved in, under the radar. And just as he buys Wyndemere, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is attacked with a bomb. Coincidence? Or is Sidwell looking for payback?

Why Port Charles?

Charles Mesure and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It definitely wasn’t just the allure of Wyndemere that brought Sidwell to Port Charles, so why did he choose to settle there? He was pumping Lucy for information about the power players in Port Charles, possibly to get background information on someone he’s targeting. But it doesn’t seem likely that he’d buy an expensive property and start decorating it if he was only in town to take someone out.

So what could be the reason why Sidwell has settled in Port Charles? He could have set up a grand home anywhere in the world. But Port Charles is also home to a lot of the people that have wronged him lately. Jack, Carly (Laura Wright), Anna, Lucky (Jonathon Jackson), Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) and Jason (Steve Burton) just to name a few.

It would be a very devious plan for him to become part of Port Charles’ moneyed elite where the WSB and PCPD couldn’t touch him as a way to protect himself. Almost like he’s hiding in plain sight. Is Sidwell going to set up a new criminal enterprise under the noses of Jack and Anna? That would definitely be something he would do.

Was Sonny his target?

Sidwell does have a history with Sonny, and he could have been trying to send a message. It also doesn’t seem like it was a coincidence that Sidwell ended up buying art for his new home from Ava (Maura West). If Sidwell has done his homework, he would know about Sonny’s past with Ava, and he would know that Sonny and Ava are in an ugly custody battle. He may want to get close to Ava and help her get Avery away from Sonny as a way to get at Sonny now that his attempt to kill Sonny failed.

The WSB could be the real target

Charles Mesure, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

A criminal like Sidwell who has unlimited resources doesn’t seem like the kind of person to waste resources or risk his freedom on a petty feud with low-level associates like Lucky, Jason or even Holly.

It’s much more likely that Sidwell is setting up some kind of grand plan to go after Jack Brennan and the WSB. The WSB is responsible for the destruction of his operation in Somalia after all, and that drone strike was called in by Jack. Holly was also able to slip away from him under the protection of Jack, with an assist from Anna.

Sidwell had the plane that Jack provided to bring Holly, Lucky and the others ransacked and the pilot killed. It’s entirely possible that he’s still gunning for the WSB and Jack in particular. Maybe his plan is to start up another international criminal operation right in Port Charles and dare Jack and Anna to try and stop him. Someone with an ego the size of Sidwell’s could definitely think he’s capable of tanking the entire WSB.

Whatever the reason that Sidwell has set himself up at Wyndemere is not going to be a good one. It’s just very strange that he’s been lurking around Port Charles for some time now and people are just realizing he’s around.