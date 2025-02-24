General Hospital spoilers: Josslyn does the one thing no one thought was possible?

Now that General Hospital’s Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has been revealed as Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) ultimate killer, Port Charles is about to be rocked to its core, and perhaps not for the reasons you think.

Sure, Martin (Michael E. Knight) is likely to be upset his brother is gone, Josslyn is probably going to face some emotional turmoil after taking a life (even if Cyrus was a threat to everyone in town) and there undoubtedly is going to be a lot of intrigue about what happened to the soap villain. But thanks to Josslyn calling Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna) after the deed was done, Mini-Carly is about to do something we never thought was possible, which spells bad news for two of the most important people in her life.

We immediately knew that once Jack offered to help Josslyn out of this mess, he would use the WSB resources to frame Jason (Steve Burton) for Cyrus’ murder. Given Jason’s history as a hitman and the recent public threats he made against him, Jason is the perfect fall guy for the crime. Plus, we believe that around the time of the homicide, Jason doesn't have a solid alibi as he was alone at the cemetery visiting Sam’s grave. Judging by the General Hospital preview clip for the week of February 24, our hunch is proving correct.

... Didn't Do It | General Hospital Promo (February 24th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Of course, Josslyn is not going to be pleased that her mom’s bestie is being framed for something that he didn’t do. However, will the young woman go so far as to confess to the police that she’s responsible? Maybe not.

And while Jack made Josslyn swear to secrecy about the murder and coverup, stressing she couldn’t tell Carly (Laura Wright) a thing, we think Carly will still learn the truth either by Josslyn doing what she was told not to do or Carly somehow stumbling upon the information.

Once Carly knows, she’ll find herself in the challenging situation of wanting to save her daughter and her best friend from going to prison. Although she may consider swaying Josslyn to confess the truth of what happened to the Port Charles Police, Carly may ultimately be reminded of what happened to Michael when he played hero. Michael was sent to prison when he killed Claudia (Sarah Joy Brown) to save his mother, and he was subsequently assaulted in lockup. Carly may not want to risk her daughter facing a similar fate if Josslyn’s claims of self-defense fall on deaf ears.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

On the flipside, Carly also wouldn't want her bestie going to prison for something he didn’t do. He’s already sacrificed so much time with his own kids for Carly’s sake, so she likely doesn’t want him to do that again for Josslyn. Especially, when he’s now Danny’s (Asher Antonyzyn) sole parent.

So what General Hospital staple could Josslyn ultimately wind up destroying? The unwavering and “unbreakable” bond between Carly and Jason. If forced to choose, Carly probably would do anything to protect her daughter. While she may try plotting and scheming to help make sure Jason goes free by some means other than revealing the truth of what happened to Cyrus, she might not be successful. Jason would probably find his way out of legal trouble, but if our theory turns out to become reality, could he forgive Carly for letting him and Danny go through the unnecessary chaos?

Again, we can’t say for sure at the moment this is where this Cyrus-murder storyline is headed. But, #Jarly could be headed toward some rocky times, especially when you add Jason is keeping her unborn grandchild a secret too.