For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond — release date, exclusive interview and everything we know

For the Love of Dogs – Alison Hammond tries to find forever homes for rescued pooches as she follows in the footsteps of the late Paul O'Grady

For the Love of Dogs is returning to our screens to showcase the work of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London.

Following the sad death of Paul O’Grady last March, who hosted the show for 11 seasons, This Morning and The Great British Bake Off presenter Alison Hammond is taking over the helm, as she heads to the centre to meet some of the animals looking for their forever homes.

Here’s everything you need to know about For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond…

The six-part season will air from Tuesday, 16 April at 8pm on ITV1 and it will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Alison Hammond joins Canine Behaviourist and Training Manager Beth Bush-Kidd and spaniel Nelly for a walk in For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. (Image credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond — what is it about?

In the heartwarming new run, Alison Hammond will visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to find out about its canine residents and meet the dedicated staff who are looking after them. As she gets stuck into feeding, walking and training the dogs and learns about any medical treatment that the animals need, she also tries to assist the team in finding forever homes for the pooches.

The opening episode sees her bond with tiny puppy Oscar, who was found abandoned in a bin, while she also follows Battersea’s dedicated work with active terrier/spaniel-cross Bobby, and spaniel Nelly, who has an eye problem.

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond — is there a trailer?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will put it up here.

For the Love of Dogs — exclusive interview with Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond is thrilled to meet puppy Oscar in For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. (Image credit: ITV)

How did you feel when you were asked to host the show?

“Flattered and honoured. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is a wonderful charity and they've got so many challenges trying to take care of these animals. Julian Clary, who was close to Paul O’Grady, said he’d be thrilled I was doing it. This is about continuing Paul’s legacy but giving my own spin.”

Were you nervous?

“The only time I got nervous was when I saw that people were saying, ‘Oh, she hasn't got a dog, so she doesn't love dogs.’ I always wanted a dog, but growing up, my mum didn't allow us to have animals, so I played with my friends’ dogs. I'm not that experienced with dogs, but I do really love them!”

What was it like going to Battersea?

“Therapeutic! They’re the stars of the show, it’s emotional seeing them come in, but the love and care the staff give them is unbelievable.”

How have you helped out?

“I’ve been walking the dogs, cleaning up mess, feeding, helping with hydrotherapy and grooming. And they also have to be trained to be comfortable with noises like a radio, kettle or toaster. It’s a whirlwind!”

In the opener, you met puppy Oscar, who was abandoned in a bin…

"Yes, I fed and burped him and later got to give him solid food and take him to get his vaccinations. He was gorgeous!”

Alison Hammond bonds with spaniel Nelly in For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. (Image credit: ITV)

And you also met spaniel/terrier-cross Bobby and spaniel Nelly…

“Bobby was a livewire! He was brilliant at sniffer dog work and now he’s gone to training school to work with Border Force. And beautiful Nelly needed her eye removed but she’s thriving and has found her forever home.”

Did any other dogs steal your heart later in the season?

“Pluto, a lurcher who was left in a cemetery with a broken leg, and Belle, a scared greyhound who came out of her shell when she was paired with another dog. And Flora, Betsy and Archie, who’d been used for breeding. Archie, a spaniel-cross, has had an eye removed but is doing well, and Flora, a chocolate labrador, has lost some hair but loves attention!”

You also met labradors named Prue and Paul after your Bake Off co-stars Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith!

“Yes! They won’t leave each other’s side. They're so bonded and have to be housed together.”

Have you spotted any potential Battersea dog owners among your Bake Off or This Morning colleagues?!

“Not yet, but watch this space! Dermot O’Leary’s a cat man but we’ve got a dog [Buddy, who is being trained by Dogs for Autism] on This Morning and there's a glint in his eyes, so he does love dogs…”

Are you tempted to get a dog yourself?

“You have to be responsible, and my lifestyle doesn't allow me to have a dog at this time. But if I wasn’t working as much, Nelly would have come home with me!

“And I've said to the guys at Battersea, in my holidays, I'm happy to foster one, it’s about giving back. If I got a dog in the future though, it would definitely come from Battersea, the way they look after those dogs is on another level."