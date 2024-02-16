This Morning permanent hosts finally revealed

This Morning will see two new permanent hosts taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

This Morning has confirmed that Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are the new permanent hosts, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Fronting the Friday show on Friday, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary opened by welcoming the new regular hosts, confirming the exciting news that the duo would be presenting regularly going forward.

Speaking on the show, Alison said: "We’re so, so happy that they are joining the family! Ben and Cat, this is going to be great isn’t it."



She also confirmed they'd be joining officially in the spring, saying: "The secret is out! And they're joining us in March so we’re looking forward to that."

The news comes after long-time hosts Holly and Phillip departed the daytime magazine show in May and October 2023 respectively. Since then, we've seen some rotating hosts filling in, but as of March, Ben and Cat will be the permanent ones.

It was also confirmed on social media, with a video of Ben walking down the familiar This Morning production corridor and placing a new photo of Cat on the wall, before turning to the camera as the photo comes to life, with Cat giving viewers one of her signature winks.

Speaking about joining, Cat said: "This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over — funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful — like all the greatest friendships!

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it."

Ben Shephard added: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

"For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.