'Vigil' season 2: plot, cast, and all we know

Vigil season 2 is reportedly already in the works according to the team behind the hit thriller and we have to say we're fully on board.

The first series saw DCI Amy Silva board a nuclear submarine to investigate a mysterious death, before uncovering a mysterious international conspiracy that threatened the lives of everyone on board.

It was a massive hit, with more than 10m viewers tuning in to watch the first episode in the week following its release, making the show the most successful original drama since Bodyguard launched in 2018.

Creator Tom Edge has dropped hints that the show could return for a second series, but if it did, what would it look like and where would he pick up the story? Here's everything we know so far...

The BBC hasn't confirmed a second series yet, but it's very much on the cards if you listen to the cast and crew involved in the show and a 2022 release date looks on if it does go ahead.

Anjli Mohindra, who plays ship doctor Tiffany Docherty, told Radio Times “there have been conversations” about a second season ad that a follow-up to the hit BBC1 thriller could be “on the horizon”.

A show insider also believes plans for a sequel have been in place for some time...

“The Beeb knew they had a hit on their hands," they told The Sun. "So they’ve been in discussion for some time with its creators, World Productions, about a potential follow-up. Now those plans are likely to progress at speed, with a view to Vigil II being commissioned.”

What could Vigil season 2 be about?

Creator Tom Edge has dropped a few hits that he would look for a different setting if he did decide to revisit the show...

“We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine,” he said. “But some of the characters that we have developed as we’ve made it, they feel like characters that we’d love to burrow into. So if there’s a will to do it from everyone else then certainly I would be up for it.”

His comments leave the door open for leading characters like DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones), DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) and Elliot Glover (Shaun Evans) to return, yet show insiders wonder if all three of them would return.