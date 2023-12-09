How to watch Vigil season 2 online or on TV

BBC's Vigil was a runaway success when it debuted back in 2021, winning a horde of fans around the world as well as an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Now the much-anticipated Vigil season 2 is set for release, with the first of six episodes available to watch in the UK from Sunday, December 10.

You can watch Vigil season 2 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Vigil on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

The first series of Vigil was a murder mystery set on a submarine and was praised for its suspense and claustrophobic thrills. Season 2 sees Suranne Jones's Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva go from the sea to the sky as she's called in to find out who's responsible for a spate of suspicious deaths in the British Air Force.

Silva and her colleague — and erstwhile love interest — DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) will soon discover that the ranks of the Air Force are as tightly closed as the Royal Navy was previously, and the clandestine nature of the possible crimes only piques the detectives' intrigue further. It isn't long before they're thrown into a thrilling cat-and-mouse military game, with even more lives on the line. You can read all about the cast, plot and more in our Vigil season 2 show guide.

It's set to be another can't-look-away six episodes of drama, so here we explain how to watch Vigil season 2 online and on TV with all the information you need to stream it from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Vigil season 2 in the UK

BBC One is airing the second series of Vigil on TV. The first episode goes out on Sunday, December 10 at 9 pm UK, with episodes 2 and 3 following at the same time on Monday and Tuesday. Episodes 4-6 follow the same pattern the following week, going out at 9pm on three consecutive nights from Sunday, December 17. The Vigil season 2 finale will therefore air on BBC One on Tuesday, December 19. The first three episodes will all land together on the BBC iPlayer streaming service and app on Sunday, December 10. The subsequent three episodes will drop on the service on Sunday, December 17. BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence holders. You can also catch up with the entire first series on iPlayer now. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Vigil season 2 in Australia

You can watch Vigil season 2 in Australia on your choice of Binge or Foxtel streaming services, with the first episode landing on Monday, December 11.

Binge is available from just $10 per month, with a 7-day free trial awaiting new users.

Can I watch Vigil season 2 in the US?

Vigil season 2 is set to stream on NBC's Peacock streaming service, but not until 2024. The exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Peacock prices start from just $5.99 a month, going up to $11.99 if you want to get rid of ads. If you're still yet to watch the first season of Vigil, all six episodes are available to watch now on Peacock.

How to watch Vigil season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Vigil season 2 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, which rates it as the best VPN service around right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The first episode of Vigil season 2 airs on BBC One at 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (Mon) on Sunday, December 10.

The first three episodes of the series will all land on the BBC iPlayer streaming service on Sunday, December 17.

In Australia, episode 1 premieres on Binge on Monday, December 11. No Vigil season 2 release date has been announced in the US at the time of writing.

This is the full episode schedule for season 2 of Vigil:

Streaming (BBC iPlayer)

Episode 1 – Sunday, December 10

Episode 2 – Sunday, December 10

Episode 3 – Sunday, December 10

Episode 4 – Sunday, December 17

Episode 5 – Sunday, December 17

Episode 6 – Sunday, December 17

TV (BBC One)

Episode 1 – Sunday, December 10 at 9 pm UK

Episode 2 – Monday, December 11 at 9 pm UK

Episode 3 – Tuesday, December 12 at 9 pm UK

Episode 4 – Sunday, December 17 at 9 pm UK

Episode 5 – Monday, December 18 at 9 pm UK

Episode 6 – Tuesday, December 19 at 9 pm UK

All you need to know about Vigil season 2

Vigil season 2 trailer

What is the cast of Vigil season 2? Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as DS Kirsten Longacre

Romola Garai as Eliza Russell

Dougray Scott as Marcus Grainger

Chris Jenks as Callum Barker

Gary Lewis as Detective Superintendent Colin Robertson

Anders Hayward as Colin Dixon

Shannon Hayes as Nicole Lawson

Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay

Orla Russell as Poppy